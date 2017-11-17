The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the body of male that was found on April 23, 2017 in a field above Kaiwahine Street in Kīhei.

Police say the body had been laying undiscovered for some time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Mark Hada at (808) 875-5410 or Maui Crimestoppers at (808) 242-6966.