News highlights from around Maui this week include the three day manhunt for an escaped mental health patient who passed through Maui on the way to the mainland.

Top Maui Headlines – November 17, 2017

Fifty-nine-year-old Randall Saito flew to Kahului on Sunday aboard a chartered plane, and then booked a commercial flight to California where he was apprehended by sheriffs in San Joaquin County on Wednesday. Saito has been described as a “psychopathic sexual predator.” State health officials say the escape was the result of a “major breakdown” in protocols and are calling his actions “premeditated, intentional and planned.”