Q: If I need to have my rubbish cart replaced due to damage from the automated rubbish truck, will I have to pay for a new one?

A: No, if the damage was caused by a Maui County residential refuse collection truck, you do not have to pay for a new cart.

However, when folks damage the cart themselves, the charge for a replacement is $105.

Please call our Solid Waste Office in the Department of Environmental Management at (8080) 270-7720 for more information.