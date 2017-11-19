Maui Obituaries

Anthony Louis “Antone” Boteilho

December 20, 1956 – November 13, 2017

Anthony Louis “Antone” Boteilho, 60, of Kula, passed away on Nov. 13, 2017 at his residence in Kula surrounded by his family. He was born on Dec. 20, 1956 in Kula.

Anthony was a truck driver for various companies on Maui. He loved spending time with his family and friends, his farm animals, his dog LJ and Tail and being in Makaalae Hana living life with so much love and Aloha.

Visitation will be held on Nov. 20, 2017 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, service will begin at 7 p.m. with cremation to follow. Ashes will be scattered by family at a later date.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Renee Boteilho; mother, Elizabeth (Sam) Varrano; daughter, Shauntel (Chris) Lee, stepdaughter, Uilani (Jason) Kailiehi-Shinyama; stepson, Alepaki Kailiehu-Shinyama; brothers, Michael (Cookie) Boteilho, Walter Boteilho Jr., James Boteilho, and Andy (Leslie) Boteilho; grandchildren, Taylor Lee, Dayton Lee; step grandchildren, Shaylee, Harlee, Rylee, and Tehya, Anthony is predeceased by his father Walter Boteilho Sr.

The family of Anthony Louis “Antone” Boteilho, would like to thank Hospice Maui and Kaiser Oncology Department.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Keiko Yamamoto

September 3, 1956 – November 13, 2017

Jacqueline “Jackie” Keiko Yamamoto, 61, of Kīhei, passed away on Nov. 13, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 3, 1956 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, service will begin at 4 p.m. with cremation to follow. Family is requesting bright colors or aloha attire. Jacqueline was a Japanese tour guide translator, and also the president of The Maui Lions club.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Robert Yamamoto; son, Casey Ota; daughter, Kristi Ota; father, James Sato; mother, Ann Sato; sister, Valerie Yoshimoto (Eddie); and brother, Jayson Sato (Jill).

Washington “Wash” Amotai

November 17, 1979 – November 9, 2017

Washington “Wash” Amotai, 37, of Wailuku, passed away on Nov. 9, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Nov. 17, 1979 in Seattle, WA.

Visitation will be held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Kahului Ward, service will begin at 12:30 p.m., and burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Washington formerly worked as a Warehouse Manager for B.J. Furniture Store. He was also a guitarist and musician for bands such as Homestead and Pac Vibe.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Lisiniaimoana Hafoka-Amotai; son, Lapana-Hafoka Washington Tauaifaiga; daughters, Muaulu Sia Washington Amotai, and Loseli Tu’uholoaki Brenda Washington Amotai; mother, Sosefina Natalia Pahulu-Amotai; sisters, Muaulu Lapana Amotai-Pousima (Mo Pousima), Muaulu Nancy Pahulu-Lopez (Saul Lopez), and Sisilia Pahulu-Knowles (David Knowles); brothers, Akerei Lapana Amotai (Fanga’alu Taufa-Amotai), and Benji Hafoka Amotai; numerous nieces, and nephews.

Washington is predeceased by his daughter, Loselisia Washington Hafoka-Amotai; and father, Lapana Akerei Amota.

Herman “MAC” Germaine Perreira, Jr.

August 7, 1942 – November 9, 2017

Herman “MAC” Germaine Perreira, Jr., 75, of Kahului, passed away on Nov. 9, 2017, at Hospice Hale, under the care of Hospice Maui, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Aug. 7, 1942, in Pāʻia.

His pre-deceased mother was Irene DeCoite-Brittain and his father was Herman Perreira, Sr.

After returning from the Vietnam War in 1968, Herman worked in the Construction Industry as a Mason/Supervisor till he retired. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Perreira; sons, Brady (Dawn) Perreira, Marty Perreira, Charlie (Michelle) Perreira, Derek (Jaime) Perreira; sisters, Bobbie Wylie, Sylvia Comer, Sherry Vierra; brother, Leonard Perreira; and grandchildren, Alexis, Andie, Skyler, Justice, Tatum, Drechen, Avery, Dylan, Mackenzie and Axel.

A Celebration of Mac’s life will be held at St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Family viewing will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Public viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m.; and burial to follow at 1 p.m., at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

David “Buddy” Nobriga

December 9, 1926 – November 8, 2017

David “Buddy” Nobriga passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2017. He was 90 years old.

Buddy was one of Hawaiʻi’s premier cattlemen, one of Maui’s most respected businessmen and philanthropists, and the patriarch of a family with roots that now reach five generations deep on Maui.

Born on Dec. 7, 1926 into a family of Portuguese immigrants that arrived on Maui in 1886, his family has devoted itself to running and building successful small businesses and to serving the community. His parents were Manuel and Emily Nobriga. For more than half a century the Nobriga family has owned and operated Maui Soda & Ice Works, Ltd., the Coca-Cola® bottler/distributor that has served Maui and Lāna‘i since 1924, and the manufacturer of Roselani® Ice Cream. Maui Soda & Ice Works has been in business on Maui for 133 years.

Buddy’s grandfather Antone established Nobriga Ranch as a family operation in Kahakuloa in 1930. In 1965, Buddy and his father Manuel formed Nobriga’s Ranch, Inc. Buddy was President/Chairman from 1981. The land and the cattle raised there are, literally, parts of him.

Buddy started working part-time for Maui Soda & Ice Works in 1941; he was a freshman at St. Anthony’s School. His high school years were interrupted by World War II. He was drafted in 1944 and, fortunately, on his way to service in the Pacific theater, the war ended. When he returned to Maui, he completed his last few months of high school and went back to work at the family companies. When his father, Manuel, retired from Maui Soda in 1971, Buddy became president and ten years later he was CEO.

In addition to running the family businesses that include the cattle ranch and a feedlot, Buddy for many years advocated for Hawaiʻi’s cattlemen at both the State Capitol and in Washington, D.C. He lobbied for and provided language for many pieces of legislation including laws that provided for the promotion of beef products and meat inspection. He helped form the Maui Cattleman’s Association in 1970 and served as its president for ten years and was president of the Hawaiʻi Cattleman’s Council for four years. He served on the Board of Water Supply for 20 years, held positions on the State Water Commission and in the Department of Agriculture.

He served on dozens of boards and received more community service awards than the walls and shelves in his office can hold. He was inducted into the Paniolo Hall of Fame in 2001. He was named the Maui County Council Boy Scouts of America’s Distinguished Citizen in 2002. He won the first ever Friend of Agriculture Award presented by The Hawaiʻi Agriculture Conference in 2004, Maui Weekly’s first ever Person of the Year Award (2004), the 2008 Mayor’s Small Business Lifetime Achievement Award, and in that same year was named one of the People Who Made a Difference by The Maui News. In 2013, he was inducted into the Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. And in 2014, came what is arguably his company’s highest honor to date. Maui Soda & Ice Works, Ltd. was named by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the Family-Owned Business of the Year for State of Hawaiʻi. Later this month, he will be posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hawai‘i Cattleman’s Council.

Besides his family and its businesses, he always said he was most proud of his 54 years of service to the West Maui Soil & Conservation District. For 50 of those years, he served as its chairman. He and his colleagues are responsible for creating the Honolua watershed which protects the Nāpili area from flooding, for cleaning up the ocean in the Kahana area, and for work on the Lahaina watershed project throughout the last two decades. In 2009, Buddy was one of four people in the Pacific Islands recognized as environmental heroes by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This was national acknowledgement for founding the West Maui Soil and Water Conservation District. EPA officials said his years of commitment to the environment provided the needed leadership to advance a system designed to prevent the pollution of West Maui coastal waters. He also organized Maui’s Resource Conservation & Development, the first in the State, in 1970, serving as its chairman for ten years. Although he no longer served officially, he continued to be dedicated to the conservation of Hawaiʻi’s natural resources and mentors others in conservation practices.

Buddy served on the Maui County Board of Water Supply for decades including two terms as Chairman of the Board from 1969 to 1973 and again from 1975 to 1980. During those years he traveled extensively, floating bonds so that the the Kīhei/Mākena water lines could be built with assistance from Seibu Hawai‘i.

Buddy also counts his decades of service to the Federal Land Bank Association of Hawai’i (now known as Farm Credit Services) among his most significant because this organization serves specifically to help the State’s small farmers. He served as member for 36 years, 26 of them as Chairman of the Board. And after his retirement from that post last year, he continued to be available as an advisor whenever called upon.

Buddy Nobriga deeply instilled his core values – family, business, community service – into his children. From the Maui County Fair – Buddy had been involved since 1945 and served as Chairman in 1971 – to the Jaycees Carnival to St. Anthony Schools fundraisers to benefits for virtually every charitable organization and cause on the island regardless of size, Maui Soda is there. Coca-Cola® and Roselani Ice Cream® are always on the menus. It is not just the giving. It is the spirit in which the help is given that sets this patriarch and his family apart. He will be greatly missed by his family and by the community he helped to build.

He is survived by his five children, Michael (Kimberly), Catherine Nobriga Kim (John), James “Jay” (Wendy), David (Ione), and Robert, eight grandchildren, Buddy James (Maire), Joshua, Jaelynn, Michael (Kathryn), Ethan, Kaitlin, Charleene, RickAlan, and three great grandchildren Mahinatea, Buddy, and James Nobriga. He is also survived by two brothers, Brian and Alvin “Teddy” Nobriga. He was pre-deceased in 2015 by his wife of 62 years Barbara (nee Eberly) and by a grandson, Robert Daniel.

Viewing will take place Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., prayer service from 8:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wailuku. On Saturday, Nov. 25, public viewing 8:30 a.m., eulogies 11 a.m., and mass at noon, all at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Wailuku. Burial at 2 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the St. Anthony School General Fund. Please mail to St. Anthony School, 1618 L. Main St. Wailuku, 96793 or donate via the website at www.sasmaui.org

William Irving East

February 5, 1957 – November 6, 2017

With great sadness the family of William I East “Bill” of Lahaina, announce his passing on Nov. 6, 2017. Bill passed peacefully at the home of his sister in Lahaina.

Bill was survived by his partner Kehau Kaaihue; her daughter Mahea; sons, Ryan and Jordan East; daughter, Ashley Echols; father; Paul W East Sr., brother; Paul W East Jr.; sister Michaelle and her partner Edward Cheney, and five grandchildren.

Private scattering of cremains will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Curtis Bekkum for his kind and unconditional support, Islands Hospice and his wonderful care takers, Mele and Rayetta.

Daniel Domingo Legsay

January 21, 1961 – November 2, 2017

Daniel Domingo Legsay, 56, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Nov. 2, 2017, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Jan. 21, 1961, in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 10:30 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Daniel worked in maintenance at Hale Makana. He was predeceased by his parents, Porfiro Legsay, Marlene Naauau-Legsay and Rose “Nani” Kaiama. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Cramer Legsay; step-sons, Sonson (Haunani) Alves-Ortiz, Jr., Lucky (Robin) Ortiz; daughters, Lavisha Legsay, Mana’olana “Lily” Alves-Ortiz, Cysarae Cramer; step-daughters, Raeann Cramer, Ray Anna Ortiz, Raechell Cramer-Ortiz; brothers, Rex (Blanch) Legsay, Roy (Paula) Kaiama, Jr.; sisters, Linda Legsay, Charlene (Doug) Kahoe, Sherlene Kaiama, Sonia Kaiama, Joy Kaiama; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Candice Legsay; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Anthony Jack Masao Kina

April 13, 1947 – October 30, 2017

Anthony Jack Masao Kina, 70, of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 30, 2017, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 13, 1947, in Puunene, Maui.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao; placement in the niche will follow. Norman’s Mortuary is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Anthony was a retired carpenter. He is survived by his brother, Stanley Kina; and sisters, Diane (Howard) Cabacungan and Suzanne (David) Cabacungan.

Ruben G. Tadena, Sr.

May 25, 1933 – October 31, 2017

Ruben G. Tadena, Sr., 84, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 at his home in Lahaina.

Ruben was born in Burgos, Ilocos Norte, Philippines and came to Maui in 1977. He worked at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort for 18 years until he retired in 1995.

He is survived by his loving companion of nearly forty years, Iluminada Sinogo; 15 children (and spouses): Rudy (Rose) Tadena, Emma (Joe Hidalgo) Tadena, Romualdo (Anna) Tadena, Robert (Marivic) Tadena, Emeli (Nelson) Castillo, Edith (Joseph) Portugal, Ruben (Mildred) Tadena, Jr., Rey Tadena, Evie (Tomas, Jr.) Ragudo, Elizabeth (Jefferson) Jimenez, Elizel (Jonathan) Tesoro, Rolando (Noemi) Caalim, Elaine (Martin) Cain, Merilou (Marc) Grotelueschen, and Genedine (Mike) Tadena-Ladera; 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Ruben is also survived by his two brothers Alteamor and Warlito Tadena. He was preceded in death by his wife Rogelia Calairo Tadena, his sister Magdalena Paras, and parents Hilario and Monica Tadena.

Big Island Obituaries

Betty Claire Friend

March 25, 1925 – November 8, 2017

Betty Claire Friend, 92, peacefully passed away on Nov. 8, 2017 in Hilo. Betty was born March 25, 1925 in Ohio.

Betty was a homemaker. Celebration will be announced at a later date. Survived by granddaughter

Shelley Cleveland; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren.

Mark Fred Ater

December 3, 1957 – November 7, 2017

Mark Fred Ater, 59, peacefully passed away Nov. 7, 2017. Mark was born Dec. 3, 1957 in Honolulu. Mark worked in maintenance.

Celebration of life will be on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Puhi Bay from noon to 5 p.m. Survived by wife Anna K Ater; stepmother Judy Ater; Hanai sons Kamalani Hutchinson, Koa Evans; daughters Janna (Jaysen) Manuia; brother Tom (Genny) Texeira; Sisters Jamie Ater (Dale Stenoien), Jessie (Dwayne) Vargas; grandchildren Alana, Iokua, Anela, Alohi, Iakona; nine brother-in-laws, 10 Sister in laws, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Barbara Irene Cunningham

November 15, 1940 – October 31, 2017

Barbara Irene Cunningham, 76, of Hilo, passed away on Oct. 31, 2017. She was born in Oakland, CA. Barbara worked for many years at Cash & Carry in Pāhoa and made the best sandwiches ever.

She is survived by sister Mary Pederson of Chugiak, AK; step-daughters Wendy Moore and Stacy Baldzicki; niece’s: Lisa Pickart. Jessica Hogan; nephews: Adam Cohen, Ken Pickart, Gary Pickart and Chris Bullock; and three step-grandchildren.

According to her wishes her body was donated to the University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine Willed Body Program.

Private services will be held.