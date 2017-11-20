The Department of Water Supply is working on a waterline on South Kīhei Road until approximately 3 p.m. today. While the crew is conducting its work, the makai lane of South Kīhei Road will be closed, from Waipuʻilani Road to Nohokai Street.

Water service will not be impacted during this time.

The Department is asking all motorists in the area to drive with caution as flagmen will be on duty directing traffic.

The public may call the Department’s 24-hour service line at (808) 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs or if there are any questions.