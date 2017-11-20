Work begins today, Nov. 20, on a road resurfacing project on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in Nāpili.

Contractors with the Department of Public Works will be resurfacing Lower Honoapiʻilani Road from Omaikai Place to Nāpilihau Street over the next several months.

Work starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for weekends and holidays.

The project is expected to be completed by late February 2018.

Motorists are advised that most of the major work will result in restricted traffic to one alternating lane between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, 2017, weather permitting.