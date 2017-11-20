Lahainaluna secured the Division II state football championship over the weekend after defeating Konawaena in seven overtimes. The 75-69 win is the second consecutive title for the Lunas. Joshua Tihada scored the game winning touchdown, bringing an end to the game which ran over four hours at Aloha Stadium. The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that the 144 combined points scored are the most in any game in Hawaiʻi prep football history.

Scoring Summary (Final)

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football

#2 Konawaena Wildcats vs #1 Lahainaluna Lunas (Nov 18, 2017 at Honolulu, Hawaiʻi)

Konawaena Wildcats (9-3) vs. Lahainaluna Lunas (11-1)

Date: Nov 18, 2017 Site: Honolulu, Hawaiʻi Stadium: Aloha Stadium

Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 OT [5] [6] [7] [8] [9] [10] [11] Score

Konawaena Wildcats 0 6 7 18 38 [7] [7] [7] [7] [7] [3] [0] 69

Lahainaluna Lunas 7 14 7 3 44 [7] [7] [7] [7] [7] [3] [6] 75

SCORING SUMMARY KONA -LAHAINA

1st 10:49 LAHAINA 18 Bookland 66 yd pass from 9 Irish (67 Rico kick)

3 plays, 80 yards, TOP 1:11 0 – 7

2nd 11:18 LAHAINA 18 Bookland 31 yd pass from 9 Irish (67 Rico kick)

2 plays, 34 yards, TOP 0:42 0 – 14

07:37 KONA 6 Ewing 8 yd run (42 Hill kick blockd)

14 plays, 80 yards, TOP 3:41 6 – 14

04:04 LAHAINA 48 Evalu-Robins 7 yd fumble recovery (67 Rico kick)

6 – 21

3rd 08:20 KONA 9 MarianiLouis 5 yd pass from 6 Ewing (42 Hill kick)

4 plays, 41 yards, TOP 0:31 13 – 21

03:14 LAHAINA 33 Tihada 7 yd run (67 Rico kick)

11 plays, 80 yards, TOP 5:04 13 – 28

4th 10:46 KONA 9 MarianiLouis 1 yd run (42 Hill kick)

10 plays, 80 yards, TOP 1:29 20 – 28

06:14 KONA 42 Hill 25 yd field goal

12 plays, 38 yards, TOP 1:59 23 – 28

03:34 LAHAINA 67 Rico 42 yd field goal

7 plays, 48 yards, TOP 2:34 23 – 31

00:45 KONA 9 MarianiLouis 3 yd run ( 3 Wehrsig pass from 6 Ewing)

11 plays, 80 yards, TOP 2:49 31 – 31

OT 12:00 KONA 3 Wehrsig 12 yd pass from 6 Ewing (42 Hill kick)

2 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 38 – 31

12:00 LAHAINA 33 Tihada 1 yd run (67 Rico kick)

7 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 38 – 38

12:00 LAHAINA 33 Tihada 1 yd run (67 Rico kick)

3 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 38 – 45

12:00 KONA 9 MarianiLouis 6 yd run (42 Hill kick)

3 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 45 – 45

12:00 KONA 21 Libarios 10 yd pass from 6 Ewing (42 Hill kick)

4 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 52 – 45

12:00 LAHAINA 33 Tihada 7 yd run (67 Rico kick)

2 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 52 – 52

12:00 LAHAINA 24 Ragudo 2 yd run (67 Rico kick)

5 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 52 – 59

12:00 KONA 6 Ewing 7 yd run (42 Hill kick)

6 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 59 – 59

12:00 KONA 9 MarianiLouis 2 yd run (42 Hill kick)

3 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 66 – 59

12:00 LAHAINA 18 Bookland 20 yd pass from 9 Irish (67 Rico kick)

1 play, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 66 – 66

12:00 LAHAINA 67 Rico 27 yd field goal

6 plays, 10 yards, TOP 0:00 66 – 69

12:00 KONA 42 Hill 32 yd field goal

8 plays, 5 yards, TOP 0:00 69 – 69

12:00 LAHAINA 33 Tihada 4 yd run

4 plays, 20 yards, TOP 0:00 69 – 75

Kickoff time: 2:07 pm  End of Game: 6:17 pm  Total elapsed time: 4:10

Referee: Bra.Mirafuentes  Umpire: Bryan Hoernig  Linesman: Dan Bayne  Line judge: MarshallHarvest  Back judge: Robert Victor  Field judge: Steve Piercy  Side judge: Pete Arceo 

Team Statistics (Final)

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football

#2 Konawaena Wildcats vs #1 Lahainaluna Lunas (Nov 18, 2017 at Honolulu, Hawaii)

Team Totals KONA LAHAINA

FIRST DOWNS 36 20

Rushing 17 12

Passing 13 7

Penalty 6 1

NET YARDS RUSHING 258 209

Rushing Attempts 68 72

Average Per Rush 3.8 2.9

Rushing Touchdowns 6 6

Yards Gained Rushing 319 287

Yards Lost Rushing 61 78

NET YARDS PASSING 266 231

Completions-Attempts-Int 33-55-0 8-11-0

Average Per Attempt 4.8 21.0

Average Per Completion 8.1 28.9

Passing Touchdowns 3 3

TOTAL OFFENSE YARDS 524 440

Total offense plays 123 83

Average Gain Per Play 4.3 5.3

Fumbles: Number-Lost 4-4 2-2

Penalties: Number-Yards 14-90 13-111

PUNTS-YARDS 3-65 3-108

Average Yards Per Punt 21.7 36.0

Net Yards Per Punt 15.0 36.0

Inside 20 0 0

50+ Yards 0 0

Touchbacks 0 0

Fair catch 0 0

KICKOFFS-YARDS 6-364 6-360

Average Yards Per Kickoff 60.7 60.0

Net Yards Per Kickoff 39.8 40.0

Touchbacks 5 6

Punt returns: Number-Yards-TD 0-0-0 2-20-0

Average Per Return 0.0 10.0

Kickoff returns: Number-Yds-TD 0-0-0 1-25-0

Average Per Return 0.0 25.0

Interceptions: Number-Yds-TD 0-0-0 0-0-0

Fumble Returns: Number-Yds-TD 0-0-0 2-19-1

Miscellaneous Yards 0 0

Possession Time 20:51 27:14

1st Quarter 3:54 8:06

2nd Quarter 6:57 5:03

3rd Quarter 3:58 8:07

4th Quarter 6:02 5:58

OT Quarter 0:00 0:00

Third-Down Conversions 8 of 22 7 of 17

Fourth-Down Conversions 4 of 6 1 of 2

Red-Zone Scores-Chances 11-12 9-10

Touchdowns 9-12 7-10

Field goals 2-12 2-10

Sacks By: Number-Yards 4-29 6-46

PAT Kicks 7-8 9-9

Field Goals 2-2 2-4

Points off turnovers 7 14

Individual Statistics (Final)

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football

#2 Konawaena Wildcats vs #1 Lahainaluna Lunas (Nov 18, 2017 at Honolulu, Hawaiʻi)

RUSHING No. Gain Loss Net TD Lg Avg.

9 MarianiLouis 42 203 12 191 4 17 4.5

6 Ewing 25 116 48 68 2 18 2.7

TEAM 1 0 1 -1 0 0 -1.0

Totals… 68 319 61 258 6 18 3.8

RUSHING No. Gain Loss Net TD Lg Avg.

33 Tihada 24 104 13 91 5 21 3.8

24 Ragudo 18 83 10 73 1 18 4.1

9 Irish 13 51 26 25 0 11 1.9

5 Miyamoto 2 13 0 13 0 7 6.5

49 Galoia 6 18 8 10 0 9 1.7

36 Yap 1 6 0 6 0 6 6.0

20 Shim 1 3 0 3 0 3 3.0

15 Hafoka, S. 1 3 0 3 0 3 3.0

27 Pihda 4 6 6 0 0 6 0.0

10 Acpal 1 0 3 -3 0 0 -3.0

TEAM 1 0 12 -12 0 0 -12.0

Totals… 72 287 78 209 6 21 2.9

PASSING Cmp-Att-Int Yds TD Long Sack

6 Ewing 33-55-0 266 3 23 6

Totals… 33-55-0 266 3 23 6

PASSING Cmp-Att-Int Yds TD Long Sack

9 Irish 6-7-0 188 3 66 3

3 Storer 0-1-0 0 0 0 0

49 Galoia 1-1-0 28 0 28 1

21 Casco 1-1-0 15 0 15 0

10 Acpal 0-1-0 0 0 0 0

Totals… 8-11-0 231 3 66 4

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

9 MarianiLouis 11 58 1 23

21 Libarios 9 94 1 22

80 Basa 7 42 0 10

11 Cacal 3 43 0 21

3 Wehrsig 2 25 1 13

5 Kihe 1 4 0 4

Totals… 33 266 3 23

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

18 Bookland 3 117 3 66

33 Tihada 3 75 0 32

24 Ragudo 2 39 0 36

Totals… 8 231 3 66

PUNTING No. Yds Avg Long In20 TB

12 Ellerman 1 31 31.0 31 0 0

42 Hill 1 33 33.0 33 0 0

TEAM 1 1 1.0 1 0 0

Totals… 3 65 21.7 33 0 0

PUNTING No. Yds Avg Long In20 TB

3 Storer 3 108 36.0 48 0 0

Totals… 3 108 36.0 48 0 0

Punts Kickoffs Intercept

ALL RETURNS No Yds Lg No Yds Lg No Yds Lg

Totals… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Punts Kickoffs Intercept

ALL RETURNS No Yds Lg No Yds Lg No Yds Lg

33 Tihada 1 8 8 0 0 0 0 0 0

27 Pihda 0 0 0 1 25 25 0 0 0

14 Kuahaahaa 1 12 12 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals… 2 20 12 1 25 25 0 0 0

ALL PURPOSE Rush Rcv KR PR IR Total

9 MarianiLouis 191 58 0 0 0 249

21 Libarios 0 94 0 0 0 94

6 Ewing 68 0 0 0 0 68

11 Cacal 0 43 0 0 0 43

80 Basa 0 42 0 0 0 42

3 Wehrsig 0 25 0 0 0 25

5 Kihe 0 4 0 0 0 4

TEAM -1 0 0 0 0 -1

Totals… 258 266 0 0 0 524

ALL PURPOSE Rush Rcv KR PR IR Total

33 Tihada 91 75 0 8 0 174

18 Bookland 0 117 0 0 0 117

24 Ragudo 73 39 0 0 0 112

27 Pihda 0 0 25 0 0 25

9 Irish 25 0 0 0 0 25

5 Miyamoto 13 0 0 0 0 13

14 Kuahaahaa 0 0 0 12 0 12

49 Galoia 10 0 0 0 0 10

36 Yap 6 0 0 0 0 6

15 Hafoka, S. 3 0 0 0 0 3

20 Shim 3 0 0 0 0 3

10 Acpal -3 0 0 0 0 -3

TEAM -12 0 0 0 0 -12

Totals… 209 231 25 20 0 485

FIELD GOAL ATTEMPTS

42 Hill 4th 06:14 25 yards Good

42 Hill OT 12:00 32 yards Good

FIELD GOAL ATTEMPTS

67 Rico 1st 00:39 42 yards Missed

67 Rico 3rd 00:10 27 yards Missed

67 Rico 4th 03:34 42 yards Good

67 Rico OT 12:00 27 yards Good

KICKOFFS No. Yds TB OB Avg.

42 Hill 6 364 5 0 60.7

KICKOFFS No. Yds TB OB Avg.

67 Rico 6 360 6 0 60.0

FUMBLES: Konawaena Wildcats- 6 Ewing 4-4. Lahainaluna Lunas-TEAM 1-1; 8 Honda 1-1.