Staff Shortage Affects Refuse Route in Pukalani

November 20, 2017, 11:00 AM HST (Updated November 20, 2017, 11:00 AM) · 6 Comments
Manpower shortage, Pukalani. Maui Now graphic.

Due to a staff shortage, a residential refuse route in the Pukalani area is being rescheduled to tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Areas affected by the missed pickups include: Ehilani, Elilani, Hālaulani, Hanalani, Pukalani, Haulani, Hiolani, Hōkūlani, Hololani, Nālani and Palalani Streets; Kilani Place; Kalialani Circle; ʻĀinalani Drive; and all surrounding streets and roads.

Department officials apologize for the inconvenience and extend their thanks to the community for their understanding and cooperation.

