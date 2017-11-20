Due to a staff shortage, a residential refuse route in the Pukalani area is being rescheduled to tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Areas affected by the missed pickups include: Ehilani, Elilani, Hālaulani, Hanalani, Pukalani, Haulani, Hiolani, Hōkūlani, Hololani, Nālani and Palalani Streets; Kilani Place; Kalialani Circle; ʻĀinalani Drive; and all surrounding streets and roads.

Department officials apologize for the inconvenience and extend their thanks to the community for their understanding and cooperation.