Marquette, Wichita State, Notre Dame and LSU advance to the semifinals of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational college basketball tournament, taking place this week at the Lahaina Civic Center. Marquette faces Wichita State in Game 5 at 8:30 a.m. HST and Notre Dame takes on LSU in Game 8 at 5:30 p.m. HST. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

In the consolation bracket, VCU faces Cal in Game 6 at 11 a.m. HST, and host, Chaminade takes on Michigan in Game 7 at 3 p.m. HST. Both consolation games will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The programs are vying for early-season bragging rights and the 34th annual Wayne Duke championship trophy at the premier early season college basketball tournament.

The 2016 Maui Jim Maui Invitational attracted more than 5,500 visitors and generated $16.3 million in visitor spending statewide. Since the Tournament’s inception in 1984, the Tournament has contributed more than $220 million to the local island economy.

Game 1: Marquette 94, VCU 83

Three Marquette players racked up 20 points in the opening game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational to knock off VCU, 94-83.

After a close first half, which included five Marquette turnovers before the first media timeout, Marquette came alive in the second half, shooting more than 50 percent from the field and picking up 18 points from Guard Markus Howard. Marquette’s rebounding effort also led to 22 second chance points in the game to push the Golden Eagles to an 11-point win.

Game 2: Wichita State 92, Cal 82

Despite a valiant and tireless effort from a young Cal team, No. 6 Wichita State pulled off a hard-fought win in the second game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 92-82.

The Golden Bears dominated the first 20 minutes of the game with high energy and sharp shooting. Cal recorded seven three-pointers in the first half and a 51 percent shooting percentage from the field, thanks in part to guard Don Coleman who contributed 26 points in the first half. Following a 9-point lead at halftime, the Golden Bears led by 18 points after the first four minutes of the second half.

In the end, however, experience won out. Wichita State put on a press that was too much for Cal to handle and Coleman was held to just nine points in the last 20 minutes. Wichita State’s leading scorer, Landry Shamat, contributed 15 points.

Game 3: Notre Dame 83, Chaminade 56

A steady, experienced Notre Dame team dominated the glass en route to an 83-56 win over host Chaminade in game three of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Notre Dame took quick control of the game tonight and never looked back. The experienced Fighting Irish team was a model of consistency, shooting 53.8 percent from the field in both halves and leading for 38 minutes of the game. The team’s leading scorer, guard Matt Farrell, put up a career-high 27 points and the Irish pounded the paint to Bonzie Colson, who contributed another 23 points.

Chaminade was led by forward Erik Scheive, the team’s leading scorer, with 17 points and Austin Pope, who recorded 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Game 4: LSU 77, Michigan 75

In a hard-fought battle that came down to the final seconds, LSU left it all on the floor and topped Michigan, 77-75.

The Tigers shot 62 percent from the field in the second half to overcome a nine-point deficit with 5 minutes to play. LSU was led by freshman guard Tremont Waters, who contributed 21 points, along with senior Aaron Epps who added 14 points to defeat the Michigan Wolverines.

Charles Matthews led the Wolverines with 28 points and 8 rebounds, followed by Moe Wagner with 24 points and 7 rebounds.