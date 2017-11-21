Grammy-nominated vocalist Amy Hānaialiʻi will return to The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua where her career started with her new show, The Hawaiian Room.

Every Friday night from Nov. 24 through Dec. 22, guests will be treated to a musical journey of Aloha in the Ānuenue Room as a tribute to Hānaialiʻi’s grandmother Napua Woodd and her international success as a kumu hula, and celebrity hula dancer.

The 18-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner will fill the stage with song, cultural history and holiday joy. Officially named as Ambassador of Hawaiian Music by Hawaiʻi’s Governor, she will give guests a glimpse of how Hawaiians bring Aloha to the world’s most prominent stages.

Hānaialiʻi will take guests on a cultural journey from the 1900s in Waikiki, to the 1920s through 1940s in New York City at The Hawaiian Room, to the 1950s and 1960s in the glimmering luxury of the Las Vegas strip, and the Silver Screen in Hollywood to the present with her sultry vocals of Blues, Jazz, Pop and Hawaiian.

Hānaialiʻi’s grandmother Jennie Napua Hānaialiʻi Woodd was one of the original hula dancers at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki in the 1930s. Soon after, she was asked to perform and choreograph Ray Kinney’s show, The Hawaiian Room, in New York City at the Lexington Hotel. The show was so successful it lasted 60 years and sold out 7 days a week.

Major celebrities attended her show including Marlon Brando, Katherine Hepburn, and Billie Holiday, just to name a few. With the room being an instant hit, it helped with opening other famous clubs, “Rainbow Room”, the “Cotton Club” and the “Red Rooster” in Harlem.

Hānaialiʻi will perform at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua’s Ānuenue Room on Fridays at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and aftershow music closes at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $149.95 plus taxes and fees, for table seating. Standing room only tickets for the bar and lanai area with some obstructed views will be made available after the table stage seating is sold out.

The event is for ages 21 years and older and guests must provide valid ID at the door.

Interested persons can like Amy’s Facebook pages AmyHanaialii and TheHawaiianRoom for more information and last minute ticket availability.

Tickets are available online and at the hotel concierge desks by calling (808) 669-6200.

For more information about or reservations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, visit The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua website.