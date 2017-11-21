Keliki, a boutique store specializing in young, contemporary women’s resort wear opened exclusively at The Shops at Wailea today.

The boutique provides shoppers with chic, trendy tropical resort wear featuring colorful custom prints inspired by the Hawaiian Islands.

Created by Maui-born designer and entrepreneur Kelsie Mackie, Keliki delivers a design collection that emphasizes fashionable yet effortless style in resort clothing and island inspired accessories for women.

Mackie is the daughter of Jill Mackie and niece of Becky Erickson, co-owners of the popular local clothing brand Blue Ginger.

“It’s such an exciting, special opportunity to be a second-generation retailer at The Shops at Wailea,” said Keliki owner Mackie. “Keliki is a fresh take on resort wear, with hand curated designs and aloha vibes.”

Influenced by the beauty of the Islands, Keliki’s travel ready pieces include maxi dresses and rompers as well as separates ideal for mix and match. In addition to the exclusive line, the boutique also carries beach inspired brands such as L*Space, Faithfull, and a variety of handpicked island accessories.

“We are pleased to welcome Keliki as the latest addition to our distinct fashion boutiques at The Shops at Wailea,” said Brian Yano, general manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Their eye-catching apparel and accessories collection speaks to the island lifestyle and will surely be a big hit with our guests seeking stylish vacation wear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Keliki is located on the lower level of The Shops at Wailea, near Tori Richard and Truffoire. It is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here or call 808-633-4108.