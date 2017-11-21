The Maui Department of Water Supply crew will be performing waterline work in the Upcountry area from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. As a result, the following areas will experience low water pressure to no water service during this time period:

Polipoli Road, from Kula Highway to Hydrant No. 646, pass Pilikino Place

Kula Highway, from Polipoli Road to Maukanani Road

Lepelepe Place

Malia Uli Place

Malamahale Place

Kula Farm Lane

DWS customers should store water and adjust schedules as appropriate. Those who experience low water pressure are asked to conserve water and to avoid any unnecessary water use during this time.

Department officials say they regret any inconvenience this may cause. The public may call the department’s 24-hour service line at (808) 270-7633 if a water-related problem occurs or if there are any questions.