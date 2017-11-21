Manpower Shortage Affects Refuse Route in WailukuNovember 21, 2017, 4:09 PM HST (Updated November 21, 2017, 4:10 PM) · 0 Comments
Due to a manpower shortage, a refuse route in the Wailuku area is being rescheduled to tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Areas affected by the missed pickups include: Wailuku Heights subdivision; Kehalani subdivision; and all surrounding streets and roads.
Department officials apologize for the inconvenience and extend their thanks to the community for their understanding and cooperation.