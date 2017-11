Maui police responded to 11 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and 21 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 12-18, 2017.

Burglaries decreased 15% from the week before when 13 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts decreased 11% from the week before when nine incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 4.5% from the week before when 22 incidents were reported.

Of the eight vehicle thefts, three have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

11 Burglaries

Kīhei

Sunday, Nov. 12, 3:39 p.m.: 2441 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Regency Apartments, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Nāpili

Sunday, Nov. 12, 11:12 p.m.: 4405 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at Kahana Gateway Center, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 11:20 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Kahului

Monday, Nov. 13, 8:07 a.m.: 335 S Papa Ave at Lihikai Elementary, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Monday, Nov. 13, 12:02 p.m.: Kahale St/Palapala Dr at US Geological Survey, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kāʻanapali

Monday, Nov. 13, 9:11 p.m.: 130 Kai Malina Pkwy at Honua Kai Resort and Spa, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 12:11 p.m.: 1900 block of Vineyard St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8:19 a.m.: 790 Front St at Lahainaluna Cafe, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Waiehu

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 3:07 p.m.: 700 block of Kaae Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailea

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:06 a.m.: 3000 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Ha‘ikū

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:25 a.m.: 810 Ha‘ikū Rd at Ha‘ikū Cannery, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

8 Vehicle Thefts

Lahaina

Sunday, Nov. 12, 6:51 a.m.: Dickenson St/Wainee St, FYF835, 1994 Toyota 4-Runner, Green

Friday, Nov. 17, 9:41 a.m.: 178 Kupuohi St, MLT503, 2003 Ford Ranger, White – RECOVERED

Kīhei

Monday, Nov. 13, 6:25 a.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd, M88382, 2013 Honda Motorcycle, Black

Monday, Nov. 13, 7:32 a.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd, 928MVS, 2017 Yamaha Motorcycle, Black/Silver

Monday, Nov. 13, 7:02 a.m.: 400 block of Kenolio Rd, 237XGY, 2006 Honda Motorcycle, Black/White – RECOVERED

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2:20 p.m.: 2700 block of S Kīhei Rd, M00877, 2016 Yenco Moped, Red -RECOVERED

Spreckelsville

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 8:12 p.m.: Hāna Hwy/Stable Rd on side of road, LAG584, 2004 Nissan Frontier, Silver

Kahului

Friday, Nov. 17, 4:39 p.m.: 540 Haleakalā Hwy at Costco, PNJ726, 2007 Dodge Caravan, White

21 Vehicle Break-Ins

Kāʻanapali

Sunday, Nov. 12, 7:06 p.m.: Honoapiʻilani Park Rd at Honoapiʻilani Park, 2012 Toyota Tacoma, White

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7:25 p.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy at Whalers Village Top Floor, 2008 Ford F-150, Gray

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, Nov. 12, 10:30 a.m.: Apuwai St, 2002 Ford F-250, White

Nāpili

Sunday, Nov. 12, 3:44 p.m.: Pohaku Park, S Turns, 2014 Kia Sportage, Brown

Friday, Nov. 17, 2:11 p.m.: 5100 block of Hanawai St, 1998 Honda Civic, White

Kīhei

Sunday, Nov. 12, 8:57 p.m.: 500 block of Kaiwahine St, 1989 Ford Ranger, Black

Friday, Nov. 17, 8:32 a.m.: 200 block of Oe St, 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, Gray

Spreckelsville

Monday, Nov. 13, 11:53 a.m.: Hāna Hwy/Stable Rd, 2017 Toyota Sienna, White

Friday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2016 Jeep Patriot, Black

Kahului

Monday, Nov. 13, 4:05 p.m.: 1 Lelepio Pl at Heliport Kahului, 2016 Chrysler 300, Silver

Monday, Nov. 13, 6:17 a.m.: 150 Hāna Hwy at 24 Hour Fitness, 2017 Kia Sportage, Gray

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 12:50 p.m.: 3957 Hansen Rd at Alexander and Baldwin Sugar Museum, 2017 Dodge Caravan, Silver

Thursday, Nov. 16, 12:16 a.m.: 220 Papa Pl, 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, Gray

Thursday, Nov. 16, 3:56 p.m.: 101 Pakaula St in parking lot near garden section of Walmart, 2007 Toyota Camry, Silver

Wailea

Monday, Nov. 13, 10:52 p.m.: 100 Wailea Ike Dr at Manoli’s Pizza, 2005 Chrysler 300, Silver

Puko‘o

Monday, Nov. 13, 4:03 p.m.: 14200 block of Kamehameha V Hwy, 2001 Toyota RAV-4, White

Pā‘ia

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 6:22 p.m.: 65 Puna Rd at Pā‘ia Youth Center, 2006 Dodge Caravan, Green

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4:23 p.m.: 56 Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2017 Dodge Caravan, Gray

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 3:55 p.m.: Baldwin Ave/Nihi Pl on west shoulder of Baldwin Ave, 2017 Nissan Juke, Black

Lahaina

Thursday, Nov. 16, 4:25 p.m.: Ukumehame Firing Range Rd at Ukumehame Firing Range, 2006 Honda Odyssey, Blue

Wailuku