On Thanksgiving Day, the Maui community will come together for the 17th year of Paddle for Hunger, a benefit event to support Maui Food Bank in its mission to help feed the hungry. Online registration is open now.

Organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports, last year’s Paddle For Hunger event raised a record-breaking $8,000 and 1,050 pounds of food for Maui Food Bank, enough to feed 33,400 needy families in Maui County.

The goal for Paddle for Hunger 2017 is to exceed last year’s donations and to make 2017 the most successful event to date.

The fun, anything that floats, jungle rules, un-timed “race” is a fundraiser with 100% of proceeds to benefit the Maui Food Bank.

This year’s race takes place on Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day), with a 7 a.m. check-in and races set to start at 8 a.m. at the Kīhei Canoe Club.

Participation is FREE and open to the public. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are welcome. Spectators are encouraged to come by, cheer on teams, win door prizes, and bid on silent auction items.

DONATIONS:

Food Donations (Nov. 18-23)

Residents are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items in advance of the event. The drop off point is at Nalu’s from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Wednesday, Nov. 23 during business hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Look for the wooden canoe with the “Paddle For Hunger” sign.

Food Donations (Nov. 23)

Canned goods and non-perishable food items will be accepted on race day at Kīhei Canoe Club.

Monetary Donations (Nov. 23)

Checks, cash and credit cards are accepted. Checks can be made payable to “Maui Food Bank.” All donations to Maui Food Bank (a 501c3 nonprofit) are tax-deductible. For any donations of $25 of more, guests will receive a Paddle For Hunger t-shirt.

This year’s event is sponsored by: Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Grand Wailea, Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Hāna Ranch, Kīhei Canoe Club, Made in Hawaiʻi, Fairmont Kea Lani, Travaasa Hāna, Residence Inn Maui Wailea, Maui Kayak Adventures, Maui Surf Lessons, Hawaiʻi Mermaid Adventures, Maui Stand Up Paddle Boarding, Ozone, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Rebecca Pang & Co., Maui Ocean Center, Trilogy Excursions, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Kūʻau Store, OluKai, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, Down the Hatch, Cow Pig Bun, Cane & Canoe, Duo Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Roy’s Kā‘anapali, Monkeypod Kitchen, The Pint & Cork, Afterglow Yoga, Tin Roof Maui, Outrigger Pizza, and Maui Brewing Company.

Paddle For Hunger is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program.