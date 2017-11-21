Roy’s Kāʻanapali recently appointed Jessie Anacleto as the restaurant’s new executive chef.

Born and raised on the island of Kauaʻi, Anacleto grew up experiencing the different flavors of the many different ethnicities and cultures that make Hawaiʻi unique.

After attending the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California, Anacleto returned home and landed the Sous Chef position at Keoki’s Paradise in Poʻipū in 2009. He was promoted to Executive Chef in 2010.

He joined Roy Yamaguchi’s team at the Poʻipū location in 2014. After completing the rigorous three month training program, Anacleto was offered the Sous Chef position with Roy’s on Maui. He was offered the Executive Chef position at Roy’s Kāʻanapali in July.

Roy’s Kāʻanapali also announced it is now open for breakfast. The new breakfast menu rolled out on Oct. 1, and is the only Roy’s location to offer breakfast. Staff say they are in the process of expanding the new menu and it should be complete by the end of November.

Roy’s is open daily for breakfast from 6 to 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner begins at 5 p.m.

