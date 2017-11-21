AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Study: Hawai‘i’s ‘Secret’ Online Shopping Obsession

Wendy Osher · November 21, 2017, 12:56 PM HST (Updated November 21, 2017, 12:59 PM) · 0 Comments
×

A new study revealed Hawaiʻi’s ‘secret’ online shopping obsession, finding that Hawaiʻi residents were scouring the web for deals at Victoria’s Secret last Cyber Monday.

Victoria’s Secret, Maui store. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The report by HighSpeedInternet.com came to the conclusion after analyzing Google Trends data to find the most popular Google searches by state on Cyber Monday in 2016.  The study focused on what stores and products “googlers” were searching for most frequently in the US on that day.  It then took the top search terms from the nation and broke them down to a state level to find out what each state shops for on Cyber Monday.

What Your State Was Googling on Cyber Monday 2016. PC: HighSpeedInternet.com

Shoppers in Hawaiʻi “opted for a more comfortable shopping experience” to find online deals on their unmentionables during Cyber Monday.   The study also found that Victoria’s Secret was a popular search for residents of Nebraska.

Victoria’s Secret opened its first neighbor island location on Maui in February of 2016, at an 8,129 square foot retail space near Center Court at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului.

“It’s one thing to brave the potential discomfort of a lingerie shop on a regular Saturday afternoon, but battling the lines and aggressive shoppers on Black Friday just adds insult to an already awkward situation,” the study concluded.

Other popular retailers across the nation were Bath & Body Works and Amazon. Deal hunters were searching for coupon codes in other areas of the US; and in cold weather locales, residents had a high search rate for boots.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments