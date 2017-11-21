A new study revealed Hawaiʻi’s ‘secret’ online shopping obsession, finding that Hawaiʻi residents were scouring the web for deals at Victoria’s Secret last Cyber Monday.

The report by HighSpeedInternet.com came to the conclusion after analyzing Google Trends data to find the most popular Google searches by state on Cyber Monday in 2016. The study focused on what stores and products “googlers” were searching for most frequently in the US on that day. It then took the top search terms from the nation and broke them down to a state level to find out what each state shops for on Cyber Monday.

Shoppers in Hawaiʻi “opted for a more comfortable shopping experience” to find online deals on their unmentionables during Cyber Monday. The study also found that Victoria’s Secret was a popular search for residents of Nebraska.

Victoria’s Secret opened its first neighbor island location on Maui in February of 2016, at an 8,129 square foot retail space near Center Court at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului.

“It’s one thing to brave the potential discomfort of a lingerie shop on a regular Saturday afternoon, but battling the lines and aggressive shoppers on Black Friday just adds insult to an already awkward situation,” the study concluded.

Other popular retailers across the nation were Bath & Body Works and Amazon. Deal hunters were searching for coupon codes in other areas of the US; and in cold weather locales, residents had a high search rate for boots.