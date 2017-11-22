Aaron Lewis will kick-off “The Sinner Tour” in December with a stop at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

Known for genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Lewis gets back to his country roots with his latest album, “Sinner.”

Lewis comes out of the gate “with both fists flying” on the lead single, “That Ain’t Country,” where he laments the current state of “country, if you call it that,” and pines for the sound of his honky-tonk heroes.

The Bocephus-styled musicality and Lewis’ vocals showcase the “pain, heartache, and desperation”—a bedrock of traditional country music that is often missing from the airwaves today.

Lewis will perform live at Castle Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for $39, $49, $69, $89, with a limited number of $129 seats (plus applicable fees)