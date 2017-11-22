The Shops at Wailea will kick off the holidays with Santa’s Parade on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. from Kalama Park, with Santa riding in-style in a 1968 Chevy Convertible Camaro escorted by the Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Maui.

Following the parade, families can have their holiday photos taken with Santa at the Fountain Courtyard from 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with breaks from 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.). Throughout the day, those visiting Santa will be given a cookie treat from the Honolulu Cookie Company (while supplies last).

Early shoppers arriving at 9:30 a.m. at The Shops at Wailea can take advantage of discounted deals and Black Friday sales as the first 250 customers will receive a Free Gift Bag filled with gifts and offers from The Shops at Wailea stores and restaurants.

The Gift Bag Giveaway can be picked up at the upper level near lululemon. In addition, shoppers will be entitled to a free commemorative holiday ornament with a minimum total purchase worth $300.

Live entertainment on Black Friday will include a hula performance by Manutea Nui E Hula from 11 a.m. to noon. From 4 to 6 p.m., Pau Hana at The Shops will feature Randall Rospond, a vocalist and guitarist and Jimi Canha performing traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music.

Santa’s Visiting Hours (Photos with Santa):

Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with breaks from 1 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.)

Sundays and Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with a break from 2 to 3 p.m.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Paws and Claus (Treats for Pets after Photos with Santa):

Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. starting November 27

Weekend Holiday Entertainment from 5 to 6:30 p.m.:

Maui Brass Ensemble on Saturday, Dec. 2

Bonnie Newman Joyful Hearts on Sunday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 17

Maui Community Band on Saturday, Dec. 9

The Festival of the Harps on Sunday, Dec. 10, and Saturdays Dec. 16 & 23

Holiday Toy Drive, Nov. 24 through Dec. 15

In partnership with Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, The Shops at Wailea is collecting new unwrapped toys to support families in need in Maui County. Collection bins for donation drop-offs will be available at the entrances to the center.

Gift With Purchase, Nov. 24 through Dec. 31

Spend $300 and get a free commemorative holiday ornament

Aumakua Productions will be featuring a hula performance on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to noon

Except on Christmas Day, the following weekly cultural activities open to the public will continue at the main fountain courtyard:

• Papa Hula: Mondays 1 to 2 p.m.

• Lei Po’o Making: Mondays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Ukulele Lessons: Mondays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 3 to 4 p.m.

• Coconut Husking: Tuesdays and Thursdays 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Island Wood Carving: Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Polynesian Show: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Pau Hana at The Shops: Fridays 4 to 6 p.m.

• Jazz at The Shops featuring Peter Kater on Wednesday, December 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Market at The Shops: Wednesdays December 13 & 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.

• Concerts at The Shops featuring Napua Greig and Halau: Wednesday, December 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Shops at Wailea supports a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. December’s non-profit recipient is Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, a private, non-profit corporation, founded in 1989 by a non-partisan group of community and business leaders dedicated to the social welfare of children and families who have been traumatized by abuse and severe neglect.

The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.