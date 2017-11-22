UPDATE: Kahului Cement Spill Temporarily Impacts TrafficNovember 22, 2017, 12:52 PM HST (Updated November 22, 2017, 1:14 PM) · 3 Comments
UPDATE: (1 p.m. 11.22.17)
The Airport Access Road is Kahului is now open as of 1 p.m. It was temporarily closed between Pakaula St and Puʻunēnē Ave due to a cement spill reported earlier this afternoon.
Posted: (12:30 P.M. 11.22.17)
The Airport Access Rd (380) in Kahului is partially closed between Pakaula St and Puʻunēnē Ave due to a cement spill. Maui police say the closure is only temporary and is expected to last for approximately 45 minutes.
