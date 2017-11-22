A Maui officer entered a not guilty plea in Maui’s Second Circuit Court on Tuesday after being charged with the offense of abuse of family or household member (HRS 709-906).

Tristin L Hickman, 35, was arrested on the evening of Oct. 24, 2017, while off-duty.

Maui police responded to a Kahului home for a reoprt of a domestic violence complaint involving Hickman and a 26-year-old female.

At the time, police said Hickman posted $1,000 bail. He was also reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

The case has been continued with a pretrial conference date been set for Jan. 18, 2018.