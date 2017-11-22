+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Students from Kīhei Charter High School recently renovated a giant pig statue that is housed in the “Critter Corner” at the Maui Humane Society.

The students came up with a design and then worked together with the school’s faculty to sand, prepare and paint the pig.

Dubbed “Pua” (Hawaiian for pig), the design went through several variations with the final design being likened to the ahupuaʻa concept for land division that usually extends from the uplands to the sea. The design also includes a variety of Hawaiian birds and plants.

KCHS took the pig in April and spent about a month removing the old paint. Art teacher Amanda Alexander said students worked on the pig three days a week, with three different art classes participating in the project. It took a total of about eight weeks to complete the design and painting.

The project was conducted as part of a partnership between KCHS and MHS, in which students volunteer once a week at the shelter, helping with various tasks such as cleaning, animal socialization and other special projects.

Each year the Maui Humane Society helps thousands of animals, taking in over 6,000 animals to the shelter and serving many times that number through community outreach programs. Equally important, through the many programs and services offers, MHS provides support for Maui’s approximately 90,000 pet owners as well as Animal Management Services for the County of Maui.

Students who worked on the pig included: Keola Dumlao, Ethan Villanueva, Sean Nguyen, Christian Kress, Jayden Binning, Samantha Maher, Lleyton Studebaker, Isabella Troxell, Cat Wenk, Stockton Alberdi, Lizzie Braxton, Shyla Isbell, Cole Line, Kaiya Farias, Delaun Prentice, and Emma WIlczynski.