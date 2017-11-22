The Wichita State Shockers advance to the title game of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational after defeating Marquette 80-66 on Tuesday.

Number 6 ranked Wichita State faces #13 Notre Dame in the championship game set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Notre Dame advanced to the final after defeating LSU 92-53 in a semifinal game on Tuesday.

Game 5: Wichita State 80, Marquette 66

Wichita State came out blazing in its second game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and rolled to a 14 point win over Marquette, 80-66.

The Shockers, looking like they had something to prove, jumped out to an early lead on the Golden Eagles. It was an inside-outside game in the first half; the Eagles picked up points from outside the 3-point line, while the Shockers were relentless from the inside.

Wichita State began to separate itself from Marquette in the second half and increased its lead to as many as 17 in the final minute of the game. More than half of the Shockers’ points came from inside the paint and they crashed the glass, pulling down 42 total rebounds, including 32 defensive boards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marquette’s Andrew Rowsey and Markus Howard combined for nearly 80 percent of their team’s total points, scoring 26 and 25 points respectively.

Game 6: VCU 83, Cal 69

VCU got off to a quick start against Cal and used its sharp shooting from the three-point line to pick up an 83-69 victory against the Golden Bears.

VCU was hot from the arc, shooting 10-19 in the first half and 41 percent from the three-point line overall. The team was led by sophomore De’Riante Jenkins, who was five for eight from three-point land and recorded a double-double, scoring 27 and picking up 11 rebounds.

Cal had four players in double figures, including Don Coleman and Marcus Lee who racked up 21 and 11 points respectively, but couldn’t rally from their first-half deficit.

Game 7: Michigan 102, Chaminade 64

Michigan’s fast tempo play and hot shooting from behind the arc carried them to a decisive 102-64 victory over Chaminade.

Michigan entered its second game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational with a vengeance after Monday night’s loss to LSU. They were hot from the field, shooting nearly 65 percent to Chaminade’s 38 percent. The Wolverines also took advantage of the three point line, adding 45 points from behind the arc. The team’s leading scorer, Charles Matthews, was nearly perfect in the game, hitting 8-8 from the field, 2-2 from the three point line and 4-5 free throws en route to his 22-point performance.

Game 8: Notre Dame 92, LSU 53

Notre Dame’s shooting was too much for LSU to handle as the Irish dominated the Tigers in a 92-53 win.

Notre Dame took control of the game right from the beginning and never trailed. The Irish held the Tigers to just 36 percent from the field and forced LSU to turn the ball over 17 times. Sophomore T.J. Gibbs was the team’s leading scorer with 26 points, followed by Matt Farrell, who added another 17 points in the team’s decisive win.

The LSU Tigers were led by Duop Reath, the team’s leading scorer, with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

Notre Dame will face No. 6 Wichita State in the title game on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The last time the Irish reached the title matchup was in 2008 when they lost to North Carolina.