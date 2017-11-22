Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School hosts its 2017 Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2-6 p.m.

This free community event is hosted by the PTSA of Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School in an effort to connect students to community. Those in attendance are invited to enjoy cookie decorating, local artisans, ʻono food and Santa.

Festival highlights include: free keiki activities; a photo booth with Santa; free parking; hourly giveaways; student performances; Spider Jump Maui; and Da Maui Sleigh rides.

Get your holiday shopping completed by checking out local crafters, wearables and student entrepreneurs including: FAM Clothing Co., Sea+Love Maui, Keʻala Kai Jewelry, Stella & Dot, Jewelry by Maggie, LulaRoe, Moena Hinano, BBʻs Leggalots, Beauty Counter, Makana Ola Designs, Younglivings Essential Oils, Sweet Impressions, Craevita, Kawailani Decoite, DoTerra and Kanilehua Enterprises.

Food vendors on hand will include: Maui Fresh Streatery; Sumo Dogs; GTD Group; Pastele House Maui; Sparky’s Food Company; D and M Noodles; Wailuku Girls Basketball; JTKL LLC DBA Sunshine Shop; Nā Hōkū Shave Ice; Teppanyaki-2-Go; Waikapū Pickles; and Grandpa Joe’s Candy.