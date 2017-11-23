The Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party takes place Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka.

The event features free entertainment, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and local shopping. This month will celebrate the holidays.

The event will feature free entertainment by Luna Overdrive, Keoni’s HotLava Dance Group and Maui 8 Track Players, and enjoy the holiday kickoff with photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Plus, Cirque Jolie’s Christmas Star Angel Stilt Walker will be on hand too.

The Entertainment lineup at the K4F Main Stage is as follows:

6 p.m.: Opening Announcements by Emcee Kathy Collins

6:15 to 7:20 p.m.: Luna Overdrive

7:20 to 7:45 p.m.: Keoni’s HotLava Dance

7:45 to 8:55 p.m.: Maui 8 Track Players

Cellist Cheryl Lindley will be performing in the Food Court from 6 to 9 p.m.

There is free parking less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza and St. Theresa Church.

K4F Food Court: Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Jawz, Smoke N Spice, Jini’s Curry, Sumo Dog, Maui Cane Juice, Funnel Cakes, Poi Mochi, Al’s BBQ Pit, Tacos Maui 8th Wonder, El Taco Borracho, 808 Stret Grindz, Three’s Bar & Grill, Aloha Kettle Corn, Z-Man’s Kitchen, Wai Lemi, Sparky’s Food Company, Mbakery, Shorebreak (D&M Garlic Noodles), Only Ono BBQ, Pastele House Maui, Creppes d’Amour and Tamura’s fresh poke.

Activities for Keiki and Teens: DJ Z by DJ Z Sound Systems, face painting by Melissa at Rainbow Chameleon Art Party, balloon twisting by Christaline, Mechanical Bull Riding & Walk On Water Balls-by Morey Inc, Christmas Star Angel Stilt Walker by Cirque Jolie, The Maui Spider Jump, Mermaids on Maui by Sarah Malaqui. There will also be hula hooping, a craft for the keiki, and bubbles for all ages. Don’t forget to get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

K4F Arts and Crafts: DoTerra – Makana Oils, Embellished Memories Maui, Advance Wildlife Education, Aloha LMTZ, Flip N HA-y-n Massage aka A& E Therapeutic, Anuenue Designs Maui, Anykine Spinners, Believe The Free Jewelry, Burke Intl – Maui Fine Diamonds, Cyn Tia Designs, D-Creations, Hawai‘i Real Estate Team, Healing Hands Past Present Future, Honi Designs, Jahja’s Island Treasure, Kaiuka, Kalai La‘au LLC, Kingdom Gear By His Blood, Manakai Swimwear, Maui Bowee, Maui Fine Arts, Maui Humane Society, Maui Island Treasure, Maui Macaroons, Mishni Bikini, OOFOS Footwear, Peace of Paradise Creations, Rah Designs Maui, Sol Chiropractic, Taste of Aloha Gift Boxes, The Barrier Method, The Hex Press, and Unusual Designs.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries mauka and makai including, Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Icebar & Grill, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Miso Phat Sushi, Ono Gelato/Maui Sandwich Shack, Panda Express, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Taco Bell, Wow Wow Lemonade, Vietnamese Cuisine, Peace Love Shave Ice, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Fork & Salad and Shearwater Tavern.

Kīhei Friday Town Parties are on the 4th Friday of every month.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.

There is a town party nearly every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday, Kīhei Fourth Friday and Lānaʻi Fifth Friday.