Here are some of the big stories in Maui County around the week of Nov. 20, 2017.

Maui Director of Water Supply Dave Taylor has been placed on paid administrative leave while Mayor Alan Arakawa seeks his removal as head of the department. Maui Now spoke with Taylor, who said that he and the mayor have disagreements on how to manage the department. He added that he is not being accused of any wrongdoing. In a letter dated Wednesday Nov. 15, the mayor requested a review and approval of a resolution seeking the removal of Taylor; he did not specify the reason for the request. Learn more here.

The 26-year-old Turkish man who caused a distrubance on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu in May was sentenced to six months in federal prison. Anil Uskanli was also ordered to pay $8,525 in restitution for interfering with the flight crew, delaying the return flight, and passenger inconvenience. See that story here.

Lāhainalunā High School won the D2 state football championship over the weekend, after defeating Kona Waena in seven overtimes. The 75-69 win is the second consecutive title for the Lunas. Joshua Tihada scored the game-winning touchdown, bringing an end to the game which ran more than four hours at Aloha Stadium. The Honolulu Star Advertiser reports that the 144 combined points scored are the most in any game in Hawai‘i prep football history. Get details here.

The holidays have arrived and the 17th annual Paddle for Hunger kicked off Thanksgiving Day to benefit the Maui Food Bank. Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $8,000 and more than 1,000 pounds of food, enough to feed over 33,000 families in need across Maui County. That story is here.

Starting Friday, Nov. 24, Maui’s Sugar Cane Train will return to host Holiday Express train rides through Christmas. The four-mile ride features Christmas lights, caroling and a visit from Santa with milk and cookies. Tickets start at $25 for kama‘āina, and children under the age of two are free. For more information and hours check out this story.