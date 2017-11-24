The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of an adrift dive float found just offshore of La Parouse Bay, Maui on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.



At 11 a.m., watchstanders from Sector Honolulu received notification from the crew of the motor vessel Xian stating they found the adrift dive float in good condition with an attached trail line.



A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Maui launched to search the area along with a helicopter aircrew from the Maui County Fire Department and jet ski crews from Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu also issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress.



There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the dive float is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.



It is recommended owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to be placed in a visible location on small, human-powered watercraft through the Operation Paddle Smart program. The information on the sticker can allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid search and rescue planners in determining the best course of action.

The stickers can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.