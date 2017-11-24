Maui Grown Therapies today announced the launch of “Ten for 20 Tuesdays” on Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. This new bi-weekly program offers a 20-minute presentation for 10 guests by the company’s Patient Education Specialists.

Guests will learn how cannabis therapy works, conditions that qualify for the medical use of cannabis and the rules governing Hawaiʻi’s medical dispensary program. A short Q&A session will conclude the presentation at 6:30 p.m.

The free program will be held in Maui Grown Therapies’ public reception room at 44 Paʻa Street in the Maui Lani Village Center every other Tuesday. Light refreshments will be served.

“Several prospective patients and their caregivers have asked us to host informational events like this so they can understand how the program works,” said Teri Freitas Gorman, Maui Grown Therapies Director of Community Relations & Patient Affairs. “Many are surprised to learn that our dispensary offers much more than herbal cannabis. For example, several patients love our tinctures for discreet and effective relief from pain, nausea, muscle spasms, anxiety and other symptoms.”

Participation in “Ten for 20 Tuesdays” is free, but advance reservations are required. To reserve a spot, phone (808) 866-7576 or reserve your space on at www.mauigrowntherapies.com.