Due to a staff shortage, a refuse route in the Haʻikū and Kahului area is being rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Affected areas in Haʻikū include:

East and West Lelehuna Place; Hāna Highway from the Haʻikū Community Center to Kailua Road; and all surrounding streets off Hāna Highway.

Affected areas in Kahului include:

Kamehameha Avenue, Kaulana Street, Molokaʻi Hema Street, Molokaʻi Akau Street, Niʻihau Street, South and West Lānaʻi Street, Oʻahu Street, South Lehua Street, Laʻau Street, Molokini Street, Kahoʻolawe Street, Kane Street, Alehela Street and Place, Kalauwahine Street, and all surrounding streets and roads.

The Department apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.