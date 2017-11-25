The alternative folk-pop band Streetlight Cadence will return to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Streetlight Cadence began as street performers in 2010 in Waikiki, playing for tourists while earning grocery money as college students.

The group takes inspiration from and has been described as a cross between Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers and One Direction.

Driven by their infectious storytelling and whimsicality, Streetlight Cadence has made its mark on Hawai‘i’s musical landscape including winning two successive Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Alternative Album of the Year.

With this tour, they are promoting the release of their self-titled EP, “SLC,” which is designed to represent the evolution of the band’s songwriting and Hawaiʻi-born folk-pop sound and style.

In the past year, the band has won an award for their original song “Big Big Life,” which was also a Top 5 finalist in the Great American Song Contest, they headlined the 2016 Hawaiʻi Bowl halftime show, they held their first full tour of a country outside the US, performing in five cities in their debut “Hello Japan Tour,” and they headlined the 2017 Hawaiʻi Songwriting Festival, sharing the stage with two-time Grammy Award winner, Jason Mraz.

“BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR … Streetlight Cadence is the most refreshing breeze to hit our shores in years. This ensemble offers unconventional instrumentation served with warm engaging ambiance. It’s a matter only of time before the group is nominated for a Grammy Award. The lads have the look, the sound, and that “something” ingredient that shouts “success,” noted Wayne Harada, Honolulu Star Advertiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Streetlight Cadence tickets are $20, $30, and a limited number of $45 seats, plus applicable fees, with a discount available to MACC members.

To purchase tickets click here or call 242-SHOW.