The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the island of Maui, in effect from Monday morning until Tuesday afternoon.

A deep tropical moisture combined with decreased stability will introduce the possibility for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Precautionary measures include:

Continue to monitor the weather forecast and be prepared to take immediate action if flash flood warnings are issued

Campers and hikers should consider rescheduling their outing to a time when weather is expected to be more favorable

The NWS says to remember that it does not have to be raining heavily where you are for flash flooding to occur.

Maui County Emergency Management Agency will continue to monitor the situation. Listen to your local radio and TV stations or NOAA Weather Radio for any updates. NOAA Weather broadcasts can be reached by calling 1-866-944-5025. NOAA Weather internet services can be found at weather.gov/hawaii.