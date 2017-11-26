Maui Obituaries

Doreen Laverne Estrella

April 26, 1946 – November 21, 2017

Doreen Laverne Estrella, 71, of Wailuku, Maui peacefully passed away at her home, under the care of Islands Hospice on Nov. 21, 2017. She was born on April 26, 1946 in Maui.

Visitation at Norman’s Mortuary will begin at 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017; prayer service will begin at 7:30 p.m.; cremation will follow.

Doreen was predeceased by her parents, John P. Estrella, Emily Merriles Estrella; brother, Ronald Estrella; and grandson, Sheldon Kona Camara. She is survived by her sons, Rendy Ryan Cabebe, Rogelio Cabebe Jr. (Lordean); daughters, Wendy Cabebe, Diana Cabebe Camara (Jason); sister, Bernice Bryant; and her eight grandchildren, Keoki, Noah, Isaiah, Amani, Amare, Rogelio III, Jayden, Landyn and companion Rogelio Rudy Cabebe Sr.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the support and care received from Islands Hospice.

Duire Leilani Kuhaulua

April 5, 1973 – November 18, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Duire Leilani Kuhaulua, 44, of Pukalani passed away on Nov. 18, 2017. She was born on April 5, 1973 in Wailuku, Maui.

Duire worked as a merchandiser for HIC merchandise on Maui. Besides working, Duire loved cooking, baking and doing yard work, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului from 10 a.m. to noon with service at 11 a.m., cremation to follow.

Duire Leilani Kuhaulua is survived by her sons, Deon Kilohoku Medeiros, Killian-Patrick Kamakanahau’oliokalani Kuhaulua, Jayden “Hana” Kuhaulua; daughter, Kiane Kalamalamaonalanikamalei Kuhaulua; brother, Chevy Kalani; granddaughters, Kaydence, Makayla, and Peyton.

Duire is predeceased by parents, Ronald and Shirley Kalani; brother, Frankie Kalani.

Mysen Daniel Jessy

July 31, 1999 – November 17, 2017

Mysen Daniel Jessy, 18, of Kahului, passed away on Nov. 17, 2017. He was born on July 31, 1999 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at Kahului Union Church, service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation again on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului; service 7 p.m., and cremation will follow.

Mysen was a student at Maui Community College.

He is survived by his father, Mike (Noelle) Jessy; mother, Dawn (Vince Dias) Yasunaga; brothers, Sheldon Yasunaga Ramacher, Myka Jessy; sister, Mekela Jessy; grandmother, Debbie (Craig) Pascua of Lanai; grandfather, Alan (Jennifer) Yasunaga; great-grandfather, Roy Yasunaga; aunties, uncles, and cousins.

Mysen is predeceased by his grandparents, Perman and Maisy Jessy.

William Edward Kerbox

May 25, 1924 – November 17, 2017

William Edward Kerbox, 93, of Lahaina, passed away on Nov. 17, 2017 at his residence surrounded by love.

Although we are heartbroken, we are grateful to have had him in our lives. We will remember him as a kind, gracious, loving, and positive man with a great sense of humor. He was active, playing tennis until he was 85.

Bill Kerbox was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 25, 1924. He was on the football and basketball teams of Shortridge High School and played college football at Butler University, Indianapolis. Bill served his country first as a Merchant Marine, then in the United States Navy until 1946.

His three sons, Bill Kerbox, Jr. currently of Malibu, California, Robbie Kerbox of Eureka Springs, Arkansas and Buzzy Kerbox of Haʻikū, Maui and Haleʻiwa, Oʻahu were born in Indianapolis.

In 1967, Bill sold his Indiana business, RF Insurance Agency, and moved his family to a home on Dune Circle in Kailua, Oʻahu. They sailed over on the ship, SS Lurline, arriving on at the Aloha Tower on King Kamehameha Day. He started another successful business, Jiffy Set, a louver door and window building supply shop, in Honolulu.

Bill married Barbara Witthans of Honolulu on Dec. 6, 1972 in Kailua, increasing the family to five children with Debbie Sawyer currently of Kula, Maui and Tom Witthans of Hilo. They moved to Lahaina in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kerbox and his five children. Bill and Barbara are also blessed with 11 grandchildren, Alec (24), Chase (17), Kea Lani (9) Kerbox; Angela (29) and Christina Sawyer (24); Kody (23), Kasey(21) and Kyler Kerbox (15); and Sienna (22) Bryn and Ryan Witthans (both 19). They have one great grandson, Westin (9).

A memorial service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the recreation center located at 150 Puukolii, Lahaina.

Christopher Andrade Kaniho

May 26, 1940 – November 17, 2017

Christopher Andrade Kaniho, 77, of Lahaina, Maui passed away at Maui Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 17, 2017. He was born on May 26, 1940 in Lahaina.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Lahaina 1st Ward, from 8 to 10 a.m.; service will begin at 10 a.m.; lunch will follow.

A private burial will be held at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Christopher was a retired Police Officer from The Maui Police Department. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Constance Kaniho, and parents Humehume and Mary Annie Kaniho. He is survived by sons, Iolani (Shantel) Kaniho, Humehume (Desiree) Kaniho; his daughter, Me’ja Kaniho; brothers, Harold and Abraham Kaniho; sister, Rebecca Shishido; and five grandchildren.

Donna Marie Hoopii

March 1, 1961 – November 17, 2017

Donna Marie Hoopii, 56, of Wailuku, Maui passed away under the care of Islands Hospice on Nov. 17, 2017. She was born on March 1, 1961 in Wailuku.

A private scattering of ashes will be held at a later date.

Donna worked at Iao Intermediate School. She was predeceased by her mother, Bernadette “Cookie” Hoopii; brother, Maui “Jr” Hawaii. She is survived by her father, Norman Hoopii; sons, Michael Hoopii, Lucas “Bud” Hoopii, Rylan Kamaunu-Hoopii; daughters, Mazi Tuionetoa (Siiva), Tisha Hoopii, Napua Hoopii (Ikaika Martin); brothers, Malcom Hoopii (Serena Freitas); 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Karen “Sista” Leinaala Bissen Pacheco

January 15, 1939 – November 15, 2017

Karen “Sista” Leinaala Bissen Pacheco, 78, of Kīhei, passed away at her home on Nov. 15, 2017 under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Jan. 15, 1939 in Pāʻia.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at King’s Cathedral; service 11 a.m., and burial 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Karen retired from United Napa Auto Parts store in Kahului where she worked as a sales clerk.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel T. Pacheco Sr.; children, Nani (Franklin) Ortega Zuniga, Daniel T. (Marlene) Pacheco Jr., Dayton (Missy) Pacheco, and Paulette (John) DiMaggio; former daughter in law, Kellie Pali; niece, Noreen Ilima Lane; brother, Morris (Juliet) Bissen; 17 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Robert Abel Borge Sr.

August 12, 1946 – November 15, 2017

Robert Abel Borge Sr., 71, of Colorado, passed away on Nov. 15, 2017 at The University of Colorado Hospital. He was born on Aug. 12, 1946 in Pāʻia.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

He worked as a manager for the government.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Melanie Soriano (James); sisters, Marilyn Spotts, Norma Kawamura, and Karen Graf; grandchildren, Rastan Borge, Jaelyn Soriano, and Jayme Lee Soriano. He is pre-deceased by his son, Robert Borge Jr.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Keiko Yamamoto

September 3, 1956 – November 13, 2017

Jacqueline “Jackie” Keiko Yamamoto, 61, of Kīhei, passed away on Nov. 13, 2017 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on Sept. 3, 1956 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului, service will begin at 4 p.m. with cremation to follow. Family is requesting bright colors or aloha attire.

Jacqueline was a Japanese tour guide translator, and also the president of The Maui Lions club.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Robert Yamamoto; son, Casey Ota; daughter, Kristi Ota; father, James Sato; mother, Ann Sato; sister, Valerie Yoshimoto (Eddie); and brother, Jayson Sato (Jill).

Big Island Obituaries

Angelita “Angie” Libadisos

December 2, 1946 – November 18, 2017

Angelita “Angie” Libadisos, 71, peacefully passed away Nov. 18, 2017 in Hilo. Angelita was born Dec. 2, 1946 in Phillipines.

Angelita was an Entertainer. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Survived by sons Elwood Soueira, Emery Soueira, Predeceased Eric Soueira; brothers Cecilio Libadisos, Rolf Libadisos; sister Suzy Gam; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Bernie Coloma “Ben” Abella

August 30, 1971 – November 18, 2017

Bernie Coloma “Ben” Abella, 46, passed away Nov. 18, 2017 in Hilo. Bernie was born Aug. 30, 1971 in Honokaʻa.

Bernie was a Correction Officer at HCCC in Hilo.

Celebration of life will be on Saturday Dec. 16, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Church at 35-2095 Old Mamalahoa Hwy, Laupahoehoe, or call (808) 962-6538. Visitation is from 8 to 10 a.m. Services will be at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Alae Cemetery at 1033 Hawaii Belt Road in Hilo.

Survived by wife Cherylann Abella; son Kamakani Abella; daughter Sharrise Hanabaga-Abella; father Bernaldo Abella; mother Modesta Coloma Abella; sister Josefina (Derek) Aurio; numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.