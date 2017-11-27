AARP Hawaiʻi will host a free breakfast in Wailuku on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for persons interested in volunteering with the program next year.

AARP is seeking volunteers to assist with free workshops for caregivers, helping kupuna prepare taxes, advocate to protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, fight fraud, and hold other activities throughout the year to help people chose how they live as they age.

The AARP in Action breakfast will be held at the J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium, 95 Mahalani St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Non-AARP members are welcome to attend. All interested persons have to pre-register online or call 877-926-8300.

AARP Hawaiʻi staff will outline plans and activities for 2018 and explain how volunteers can join as an outreach, advocacy or communications volunteer.