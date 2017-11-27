Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Mr. Mayor,

Q: The area in Kula above the lavender farm on Waipoli Road is a beautiful, park-like area for walking and hiking. However, it is increasingly being used for parties. And in spite of the signs indicating that outdoor fires are prohibited, there are multiple fires each weekend.

Each time we walk up there, we see old fire sites with the associated half-burned pallets, thousands of nails from the pallets, broken beer bottles, trash and piles of toilet paper with their associated human waste.

It’s truly disgusting, not to mention a health hazard.

Can something be done about this?

A: Yes. The property you’re referring to is private property and belongs to Ka‘ono‘ulu Ranch, which to this point has graciously preserved much of the acreage as open space for the public to enjoy.

However, as you mentioned, it is indeed unfortunate that some individuals have been abusing this privilege by engaging in illegal activities such as open fires and littering.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DLNR-DOFAW) only has ownership and management jurisdiction over the Waipoli Road corridor (25 feet on both sides from the centerline), so the ranch is tasked with enforcement.

While the ranch cannot provide 24/7 on-site management, the owners are working in partnership with DLNR-DOFAW to assess ways to mitigate dangerous and illegal activity in the area.

If you are in the area and observe open fires or other illegal activities, report it by calling the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency line ((808) 244-6400).

Thank you for your concern about this scenic and historic area.