A San Joaquin County judge today scheduled an extradition hearing for Hawaiʻi State Hospital escapee Randall Saito for Dec. 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

At today’s court appearance in Stockton, CA, Saito was given the choice to either admit his identity and agree to extradition back to Hawaiʻi or ask for a hearing to be scheduled to contest extradition. Saito chose the latter option.

Attorney General Doug Chin said, “With thanks to the Honolulu Police Department Fugitive Task Force, I understand Mr. Saito’s fingerprints were sent to San Joaquin County authorities and positively match the man who was arrested. The San Joaquin prosecutor continues to work closely with us to get Mr. Saito back to Hawaiʻi to face escape charges.”

As previously reported, upon his return to Hawaiʻi, Saito will be held as a pre-trial felon at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center unless he posts the half million dollar bail or bond set on the escape charge. If he does post the half million dollar bail, he will be sent back to the Hawaiʻi State Hospital.

Either way, Saito would not be released into the community, authorities said.

Furthermore, at Saito’s first appearance in court in Hawaiʻi, the State intends to ask for bail to be increased or for the court to order him held without bail.