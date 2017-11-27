The Maui AIDS Foundation will recognize World AIDS Day and its 30th anniversary as an organization on Friday, Dec. 1, at Bailey House Museum in Wailuku.

The free community event is open to all ages and is intended to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, show support for people living with HIV, commemorate those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses, and encourage progress in prevention and treatment.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and refreshments. Parking will also be complimentary.

The event will also recognize the 30 years that Maui AIDS Foundation has dedicated to the community. Established in 1986, the foundation is Maui County’s only AIDS Service Organization. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides services for individuals living with HIV/AIDS along with outreach, education, and screening for local communities at risk for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“We have come a very long way in our fight against HIV, but that fight is not over,” said Maui AIDS Foundation Executive Director Steve Hire. “We remember everyone we have lost. We are also extremely excited about recent advances in HIV prevention and treatment. The good news is that we no longer fear HIV as a death sentence.”

Along with case management services for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, the organization provides confidential and free testing for HIV, Hepatitis C and syphilis on an appointment basis at (808) 242-4900. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, and Saturday by appointment.

The Bailey House Museum is located at 2375 Main Street in Wailuku.

For more information on World AIDS Day and Maui AIDS Foundation, click here.