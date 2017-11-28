Azeka Shopping Center announced it is partnering with Minit Stop and Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi in support of the 2017 Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive.

Azeka will join Minit Stop in assisting SBU, which for the past forty years has participated in the US Marine Corps’ annual campaign to collect toys and donations for Hawaiʻi’s less fortunate keiki.

Last year, SBU collected more than 45,000 toys and more than $36,000 in monetary donations.

Community members can join the partnership by bringing new, unwrapped toys to any Minit Stop location or any store at Azeka Shopping Center. Donation bins are currently set up and will be placed at store locations through December 18.

Those who prefer to make a monetary donation, can purchase donation tickets in denominations of $1 and $5 at all Minit Stop checkout counters. Customers purchasing donation tickets will have their names posted in the store, and the funds raised will be used to purchase additional toys.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from our partners and from the community,” said Ron Panzo, President of SBU. “We are grateful for the help in achieving our goal of making the holidays happy for all of Hawaiʻi’s keiki.”

For further information about SBU’s Toys for Tots activities on Maui, or elsewhere in Hawaiʻi, click here.