The Kamehameha School ʻUkulele Band performs a live concert on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Shops at Wailea, Fountain Courtyard.

Event-goers will revel in island and holiday melodies rendered with the most treasured Hawaiian string instrument, the ʻukulele.

The Kamehameha School Ukulele Band consists of students from the school’s ʻukulele club. Open to elementary grade levels 2, 3, 4 and 5, the ʻUkulele Club provides students a fun educational platform to learn basic skills such as strumming or simple picking.

Concerts at The Shops is a free, monthly concert series that is open to the public and features headlining musicians from all the Hawaiian Islands. This music event occurs on the third and fifth Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with performances at the main Fountain Courtyard.

In a continued effort to give back to the community, The Shops at Wailea supports a different Maui non-profit each month with 60% of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit.

November’s non-profit recipient is Best Buddies Hawaiʻi, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.