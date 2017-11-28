The Maui Women’s Pro has been called off for a fourth consecutive day with inconsistent three foot surf at Honolua Bay, but World Surf League organizers say a more significant swell could potentially start the competition tomorrow, Nov. 29.

“There are some waves here again this morning but it’s still not what we’re looking for so we are off for the day,” said WSL Deputy Commissioner, Jessi Miley-Dyer. “I’m really looking at tomorrow and a significant swell that could offer some great waves so we’ll be back early in the morning.”

The Maui Women’s Pro will decide the 2017 WSL Women’s Title and going into the final event five surfers are in mathematical contention to clinch the title: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Carissa Moore (HAW) and Stephanie Gilmore (AUS).

The World Title scenarios are as follows:

– Fitzgibbons, Wright and Conlogue can each clinch the Title by winning the event;

– If Fitzgibbons finishes runner-up then Wright or Conlogue need to win the event to win the Title;

– If Fitzgibbons finishes 3rd then Wright needs a 3rd and Conlogue 2nd to win the Title; or

– If Fitzgibbons finishes 5th or lower than Wright needs at 5th, Conlogue a 3rd, and Moore and Gilmore need to win the event to claim Title.

Six-time WSL Champion Gilmore will be the first title contender to compete in the opening heat of Round 1 when competition gets underway. Three-time world champion and two-time event winner Moore is up in Heat 2, Jeep Ratings Leader Fitzgibbons will compete in Heat 3 and defending WSL Champion and event winner Wright and world no. 3 Conlogue will take to the water in Heats 4 and 5 respectively.

Maui Women’s Pro Round 1 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW)

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW), Johanne Defay (FRA), Pauline Ado (FRA)

Heat 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Silvana Lima (BRA), Brisa Hennessy (HAW)

Heat 4: Tyler Wright (AUS), Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW), Laura Enever (AUS)

Heat 5: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Keely Andrew (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 6: Lakey Peterson (USA), Sage Erickson (USA), Coco Ho (HAW)

Event organizers will reconvene tomorrow morning, Nov. 29, at 7:10 a.m. local time to assess conditions and make the next call.

Surfline, official forecaster for the Maui Women’s Pro, are calling for:

The N swell that filled in today will trend down on Tuesday. New NNW swell should start to build late Tuesday but will be strongest on Wednesday. A slightly smaller- for Honolua- NW swell builds Thursday afternoon and continues Friday before fading over the weekend. Breezy ENE trades prevail through the week.

The event will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app and on Facebook LIVE via the WSL’s Facebook page.

For more information, check out WorldSurfLeague.com for more information.