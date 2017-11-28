For more than 16 years, Da Maui Sleigh has visited communities throughout Maui bringing joy and happiness to Maui’s keiki. This year, Da Maui Sleigh will make a stop at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The tradition began as a father and son project when James Presbitero saw a small sleigh pass by in his neighborhood and decided to recreate the vision on a larger scale.

Created at Presbitero’s own expense and through unsolicited donations, Da Maui Sleigh has now become an annual holiday tradition.

“We are so very excited to bring Da Maui Sleigh to QKC this year and know the keiki will really enjoy his new sleigh theme,” said Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “James, Santa, and his team of elves truly exude the spirit of the holiday season. We can’t wait to witness all the joy and smiles,” Rojas added.

There will be keiki crafts and the opportunity to write letters to Santa to keep the keiki busy while waiting for their turn.

Children and adults with special needs will be able to enjoy Da Maui Sleigh from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. General admission commences at 5:30 p.m. with the last ride scheduled at 8:20 p.m.

For more information click here or contact Guest Services at 877-4325.

ADVERTISEMENT

Da Maui Sleigh will be located in the North East parking lot, on the corner of Ka‘ahumanu Avenue and Kane Street.