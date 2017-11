Maui police responded to 16 burglaries, 15 vehicle thefts and 19 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 19-25, 2017.

Burglaries increased 45% from the week before when 11 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts increased 87.5% from the week before when eight incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 9.5% from the week before when 21 incidents were reported.

Of the 15 vehicle thefts, seven have since been recovered.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

16 Burglaries

Kīhei

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2:37 p.m.: 2349 S Kīhei Rd at ABC Stores, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7:29 p.m.: 0-100 block of Namauʻu Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Nov. 25, 11:55 a.m.: 200 block of S Kīhei Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, Nov. 25, 12:15 p.m.: 200 block of Kaiolohia St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Makawao

Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:39 p.m.: 600 block of Hoene St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Māʻalaea

Monday, Nov. 20, 10:08 a.m.: 80 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Golf and Sports Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Nov. 25, 11:17 a.m.: 100 block of Hauoli St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 1:08 a.m.: 100 block of Kane Rd, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 6:41 a.m.: Hāna Hwy at Valley Isle Memorial Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1:35 p.m.: 3200 block of Luahine Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 4:05 a.m.: 600 block of Meakanu Ln, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Nāpili

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 10:40 a.m.: 3900 block of Mahinahina St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Spreckelsville

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5:59 p.m.: 2400 block of Waipua St, Burglary Residential – Attempted Entry

Lahaina

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 11:10 a.m.: 800 block of Front St, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2:34 a.m.: 608 Front St at Tickets for Less, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Friday, Nov. 24, 10:37 a.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Kaʻahumanu Center Marketing Storage, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

15 Vehicle Thefts

Makawao

Sunday, Nov. 19, 10:03 a.m.: 1000 block of Mahanani Pl, NYX991, 1999 Toyota Tacoma, Purple – RECOVERED

Lahaina

Sunday, Nov. 19, 8:48 a.m.: 1400 block of Front St, LHM108, 2001 GMC Sierra, White -RECOVERED

Kīhei

Monday, Nov. 20, 8:48 a.m.: 2000 block of Kanoe St, 585MPV, 2013 Piaggio Moped, White

Monday, Nov. 20, 2:27 p.m.: 2700 block of S Kīhei Rd, YMN370, 2001 Dodge Durango, Red – RECOVERED

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 4:38 p.m.: 1913 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Kalama Village, M00923, 2015 Bashan Moped, Red

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8:16 p.m.: 411 Huku Lii Pl at South Shore Plaza, LHS289, 2017 Toyota Tacoma, White – RECOVERED

Friday, Nov. 24, 11:09 a.m.: 0-100 block of Waipuilani Rd, LDS244, 2006 Subaru Legacy, Silver – RECOVERED

Nāpili

Monday, Nov. 20, 7:51 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 2016 Golf Cart, White/Red

Saturday, Nov. 25, 7:25 a.m.: 3700 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd, 012MVS, 2015 Honda Motorcycle,

Black

Ha‘ikū

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 1:01 p.m.: 4400 block of Waha Pl, LDY790, 2006 Saturn Vue, Silver

Pukalani

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 1:06 p.m.: 100 block of Ikea Pl, M83176, 2014 Lingyu Moped, Red/Black

Māʻalaea

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 3:30 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd, PDZ562, 2002 Dodge Dakota, Green – RECOVERED

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 6:56 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd, A287, 2002 Dodge Dakota, White – RECOVERED

Kahului

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8:30 p.m.: 80 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Akamai Motors, LET757, 1981 Jeep CJ5, Yellow

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m.: 281 Amala Pl at Kahului Wastewater Reclamation, CM2730, 2009 Ford Escape, White

19 Vehicle Break-Ins

Wailea

Sunday, Nov. 19, 12:54 a.m.: 3550 Wailea Alanui Dr at Andaz Maui at Wailea, 2006 Honda Ridgeline, White

Kahului

Monday, Nov. 20, 2:07 p.m.: 155 Puʻunene Ave at McDonalds, 1993 Ford Ranger, White

Monday, Nov. 20, 5:25 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Sears, 2003 Toyota Corolla, Red

Friday, Nov. 24, 10:42 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Sears, 2006 Jeep Wrangler, Red

Friday, Nov. 24, 7:41 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Macy’s womens closest to Ano St entrance, 2016 Nissan Altima, White

Friday, Nov. 24, 6:44 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at fourth level west parking structure, 2005 Kia Sportage, White

Friday, Nov. 24, 8:12 p.m.: 85 Kaʻahumanu Ave at Central Pacific Bank, 2016 Jeep Wrangler, White

Wailuku

Monday, Nov. 20, 2:19 p.m.: 790 Eha St at Sack N Save, 2015 Honda CR-V, Black

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8:31 a.m.: 58 Maui Lani Pkwy at Safeway Maui Lani, 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, White

Pukalani

Monday, Nov. 20, 3:52 p.m.: 55 Pukalani St at Pukalani Terrace, 1993 Toyota Pickup, White

Lahaina

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 10:08 a.m.: 11400 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at MM 30-14, 2016 Dodge Caravan, Black

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5:58 p.m.: 11200 Honoapiʻilani Hwy at ʻUkumehame Beach, 2015 Dodge Journey, Silver

Makawao

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1:35 p.m.: 3000 block of Baldwin Ave, 2004 Ford F-150, White

Saturday, Nov. 25, 8:22 p.m.: Makawao Ave at Makawao Municipal Parking Lot, 2016 Jeep Patriot,

Gray

Mākena

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2:24 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Rd at Big Beach, 2011 Honda Pilot, Brown

Pā‘ia

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 4:10 p.m.: 500 block of Baldwin Ave, 1971 Chevrolet Step Van, White

Ha‘ikū