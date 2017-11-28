Maui Friends of the Library will host a book sale during the Makawao Town Christmas Celebration event on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Makawao Library.

The sale will also feature holiday crafts in the library from noon to 3 p.m.

Book prices will start at $1 and will include all kinds of books including fiction and non-fiction, kids and adult. All proceeds will go towards supporting Maui public libraries.

Also on Saturday, every child will be able to choose and take home a book for free.

Everyday, MFOL sells used books, DVDs, CDs, including Hawaiiana titles, at their three book stores around Maui with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Maui County public libraries.