The National Weather Service has continued the Flash Flood Watch for the island of Maui through Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2017.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

The NWS says there will be a temporary decrease in moisture upstream of the area tonight. However, a new batch of moisture will spread northwest over the islands starting on Wednesday.

Maui recently received very heavy rainfall, and streams are running higher than normal. When the new batch of moisture arrives, rainfall may increase enough over the already soggy area to produce flash flooding.

The NWS also says moist trade winds will bring locally heavy rain and gusty winds to the islands through Friday.

Effects: Deep moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance to bring periods of rain, heavy at times, and a chance of thunderstorms. The most persistent rain and highest chance for flash flooding will be over windward and interior sections of Maui.

Precautionary Measures: Continue to monitor the weather forecast and be prepared to take immediate action of Flash Flood Warnings are issued.

Campers and hikers should consider rescheduling their outing to a time when weather is expected to be more favorable. Remember, it does not have to be raining heavily where you are for flash flooding to occur.