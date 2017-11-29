Maui Grown Therapies announced the addition of Suzy Q Full Spectrum Tincture to its growing selection of medical cannabis products.

The new tincture is a high CBD (cannabidiol) sublingual preparation made from rare CBD-rich cannabis genetics containing only trace amounts of THC making it virtually free of intoxicating effects.

Suzy Q Full Spectrum Tincture is extracted from a cultivar named Suzy Q, which is difficult to grow, but yields unusually high concentrations of CBD compared to other cultivars typically used to make CBD products. This 7:1 CBD:THC tincture is the latest addition to the company’s tincture line that includes 2:1, 1:1 and 1:2 CBD to THC ratios.

“Suzy-Q is quite an uncommon clone, similar to certain hemp variants with its high CBD to THC ratio,” said Christopher Cole, Maui Grown Therapies Director of Product Management. “It’s an excellent feedstock for the production of full spectrum, or what some call ‘whole plant’ CBD extracts, that include a broad range of other plant compounds of medicinal interest concentrated along with the CBD.”

The company is currently developing additional products that are very high in CBD and with trace amounts of THC.

Maui Grown Therapies is reserving a portion of Suzy Q Full Spectrum Tincture for patients with specific qualifying conditions, and will help to subsidize the high cost of production for these patients.

“As a pediatric neurologist, I have seen the powerful effects that oral administration of whole plant CBD can have for the treatment of neurological disorders without significant side effects,” said Gregory Yim, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Maui Grown Therapies and Associate Clinical Professor in Neurology at UH’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

“Whenever CBD is indicated,” Yim cautioned, “I need to be certain the ingredients in the formulation are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants commonly found in over-the-counter CBD products extracted from industrial hemp. Independent lab test results for this tincture substantiate its purity and potency.”

Cole said cannabis researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical School recently compared an extract containing chemically isolated CBD to a full-spectrum cannabis extract and found the full-spectrum extract was much more effective at fighting pain and inflammation than the extract containing CBD only.

“While the pure CBD was still effective, the full spectrum extract—which contained a variety of other plant compounds like flavonoids and terpenes—resulted in better, longer lasting relief,” Cole added.

The effectiveness of CBD in the treatment of neurological disorders gained national attention in 2013 through Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s television special report entitled Weed. In it, he highlighted a young girl named Charlotte Figi who made headlines when her use of CBD-rich medical cannabis helped her to overcome a rare and severe form of pediatric epilepsy.

Patients who are interested in this product should consult their physician or APRN.

Maui Grown Therapies’ Suzy-Q Full Spectrum Tincture is available only to certified patients (or their caregivers) with a valid 329 Medical Cannabis card issued by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

For information on qualifying conditions and how to become certified, visit here.