The Maui Women’s Pro competition was called on today, Nov. 29, at Honolua Bay in four-to-five foot surf.

Round 1 started at 7:40 a.m. local time with Hawaii’s Malia Manuel winning with a 10.50, over Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) and Nikki Van Dijk (AUS).

Carissa Moore (HAW) won Heat 2 scoring 12.93, over Johanne Defay (FRA) and Pauline Ado (FRA).

In Heat 3, Silvana Lima (BRA) took the win scoring 14.03 over Brisa Hennessy (HAW), and Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS).

Heat 4 is currently underway with Tyler Wright (AUS) in the lead over Laura Enever (AUS) and Tatiana Weston-Webb.

Watch the competition live now on worldsurfleague.com.

“The swell has arrived and it’s a good direction so we are on for the day,” said WSL Deputy Commissioner, Jessi Miley-Dyer. “We’re going to start with Round 1 at 7:40 a.m. and I’m also hoping to get through Rounds 2 and 3. We’re still looking at tomorrow for a potential finish to the event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maui Women’s Pro will decide the 2017 WSL Women’s Title and going into the event five surfers are in mathematical contention to clinch the title: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Carissa Moore (HAW) and Stephanie Gilmore (AUS).

The World Title scenarios are as follows:

– Fitzgibbons, Wright and Conlogue can each clinch the Title by winning the event;

– If Fitzgibbons finishes runner-up then Wright or Conlogue need to win the event to win the Title;

– If Fitzgibbons finishes 3rd then Wright needs a 3rd and Conlogue 2nd to win the Title; or

– If Fitzgibbons finishes 5th or lower than Wright needs at 5th, Conlogue a 3rd, and Moore and Gilmore need to win the event to claim Title.

Six-time WSL Champion Gilmore will be the first title contender to compete in the opening heat of Round 1. Three-time world champion and two-time event winner Moore is up in Heat 2, Jeep Ratings Leader Fitzgibbons will compete in Heat 3 and defending WSL Champion and event winner Wright and World No. 3 Conlogue will take to the water in Heats 4 and 5 respectively.

Surfline, official forecaster for the Maui Women’s Pro, are calling for:

Good size, favorably angled NNW to NW swells will move in over the next couple days: the first swell peaks on Wednesday, with the second swell strongest over the afternoon Thursday and into early Friday. These next three days should offer the best surf of the waiting period, with a decreasing trend over the weekend. Much smaller surf is currently expected for the last three days of the event window at this point.

Maui Women’s Pro Round 1 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW)

Heat 2: Carissa Moore (HAW), Johanne Defay (FRA), Pauline Ado (FRA)

Heat 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Silvana Lima (BRA), Brisa Hennessy (HAW)

Heat 4: Tyler Wright (AUS), Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW), Laura Enever (AUS)

Heat 5: Courtney Conlogue (USA), Keely Andrew (AUS), Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Heat 6: Lakey Peterson (USA), Sage Erickson (USA), Coco Ho (HAW)