Flash Flood Watch issued November 29 at 3:33PM HST until November 30 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Synopsis

Surface highs centered to the northeast and northwest of the state will both shift eastward through the weekend with little change to the moderate to fresh trade winds across the state. An upper level disturbance will remain in the vicinity of the islands through Saturday before shifting south of the state on Sunday. As a result, unsettled and wet trade wind weather will continue through Saturday, with improving weather expected Sunday through early next week. The trade winds will ease early next week as well, as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

