Flash Flood Watch issued November 29 at 3:52AM HST until November 30 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 79. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.