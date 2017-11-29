Maui High School’s Christmas Tree lot will be open today, Nov. 29, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the student parking lot.

The tree sale will have six to seven-foot Douglass Fir trees for $65, with all proceeds benefiting Maui High student organizations.

The first 30 cash customers that stop by on Nov. 29 will receive $10 off their purchase.

Maui High says the special offer was made possible by an anonymous donor who was inspired by the students’ helpfulness and enthusiasm as they helped him purchase his tree yesterday.

Call (808) 727-4110 for questions.