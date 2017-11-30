Hawaiian Airlines launched a new meal program for its North American routes while debuting uniforms by local designer Sig Zane across its network.

Guests flying in the Main Cabin between Hawaiʻi and the Western US will receive complimentary meal service exclusively created for the airline’s new Pau Hāna Café brand.

The Pau Hāna Café consists of a continental breakfast box for brunch and hot sandwich and side for lunch. The meal service will be followed by coffee and a sweet treat for dessert. A parting Mahalo service features the carrier’s Koloa Breeze cocktail, featuring Koloa Rum from the island of Kauaʻi, and the airlines’ signature Pau Hāna snack mix.

The new service is being launched in preparation for the roll-out of the airlines new fleet of A321neo aircraft early next year.

Hawaiian is the the only US carrier to offer complimentary meals on all transpacific flights for over three decades.

“Our complimentary in-flight meals have been a hallmark of the authentic and warm hospitality our guests have enjoyed for decades,” said Avi Mannis, Hawaiian Airlines’ senior vice president of marketing. “In adapting our meal program for the narrow-body A321neos, we found that our guests highly value opportunities to interact with our in-flight crew, so we added more service touch-points during their travel.”

The airline’s Featured Chef Series, overseen by Hawaiian Airlines Executive Chef Chai Chaowasaree, will remain in place for First Class guests traveling from Hawaiʻi to North America.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, Hawaiian will welcome its newest Featured Chef, Wade Ueoka of MW Restaurant. Chef Wade’s meal cycle runs through June 2018 and includes island-inspired dishes such as a cold tofu salad with kimchee, watercress, kaiware sprouts, yuzu kosho vinaigrette appetizer and a ground beef and Portuguese sausage meatloaf with home-style gravy, sautéed mushrooms, potatoes and kale entree.

Over 5,000 Hawaiian employees will also debut the new uniforms made by Hilo-based designer Sig Zane which were unveiled during last year’s Honolulu Fashion Week.

The print’s theme, Kū Mākou, or Together We Stand, is represented by the lehua blossom and ʻohe kapala (bamboo stamps) through every piece of each work group’s uniform, as applied in different scales and tonalities to prints, linings and woven elements.