Diplo, presented by Electric Palms, is coming to Maui on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, to The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Events Lawn according to The BAMP Project website and Facebook page.

The event is yet to be listed by the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the tab to purchase tickets on The Bamp Project website was not active as of 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

According to The Bamp Project website, tickets are $35 to $65 plus fees. The price increases to $70 on the day of the show according to the site.

The BAMP Project Facebook event page lists the following information:

Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is as much an international brand as he is a musician/DJ/producer. He’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground, with remarkable tact and reverence. In 2004, after throwing influential parties in South Philadelphia, Pentz cemented himself as a full-fledged artist through his debut album, “Florida” which received praise from the underground community. Diplo worked with M.I.A. on her mixtape, first and second albums, eventually creating the Grammy-nominated track “Paper Planes” in 2007, which hit No. 4 on the U.S. Hot 100 Chart and has sold more than 3 million copies.