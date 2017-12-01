DIPLO on Maui, Jan. 14, 2018December 1, 2017, 7:15 PM HST (Updated December 1, 2017, 7:26 PM) · 0 Comments
Diplo, presented by Electric Palms, is coming to Maui on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, to The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Events Lawn according to The BAMP Project website and Facebook page.
The event is yet to be listed by the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and the tab to purchase tickets on The Bamp Project website was not active as of 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
According to The Bamp Project website, tickets are $35 to $65 plus fees. The price increases to $70 on the day of the show according to the site.
The BAMP Project Facebook event page lists the following information:
Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo, is one of the most dynamic forces in music today. He is as much an international brand as he is a musician/DJ/producer. He’s proven himself to be a ubiquitous cultural figure, consistently bridging high and low, mainstream and underground, with remarkable tact and reverence.
In 2004, after throwing influential parties in South Philadelphia, Pentz cemented himself as a full-fledged artist through his debut album, “Florida” which received praise from the underground community. Diplo worked with M.I.A. on her mixtape, first and second albums, eventually creating the Grammy-nominated track “Paper Planes” in 2007, which hit No. 4 on the U.S. Hot 100 Chart and has sold more than 3 million copies.
In 2005, Diplo founded label/culture lab Mad Decent to serve as a platform for showcasing the myriad of fascinating sounds Pentz encounters while touring the world. Notable artists include Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, Baauer, and Riff Raff. Coming full circle from his days of Hollertronix, Diplo has utilized the label to produce the annual and infamous Mad Decent Block Parties — a series of outdoor dance parties/concerts that now span 19 cities across North America.
After multiple Grammy nominations, including Producer of the Year, and being crowned the #1 most streamed artist on Soundcloud for 2013, Beyoncé’s “Run the World” sampled Major Lazer’s “Pon De Floor” and sold over a million copies, cementing Diplo’s place in the pop world.
Fast forward to present day, Pentz has 235+ show dates under his belt in 2015 alone, and three 2016 Grammy Nominations including Producer of the Year, Best Dance Recording, and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Diplo remains the go-to producer for the who’s who of the pop music landscape.
“Lean On” the global smash hit from Major Lazer’s June 2015 release Peace Is the Mission has garnered a host of accolades including reaching #1 at Top 40 Radio, a first for any independent label, being named Spotify’s Global Song of the Summer as well as earning the crown title of most streamed track of all time, currently with 573 million plays, making it the most successful independent song of all time.